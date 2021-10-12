Grace Early Education expands Tyler center

Grace Early Education in Tyler will be expanding its center by 80 additional spots for children ages eight weeks to 18 months.
Grace EEC is remodeling an existing building to be the new toddler center, it’s estimated to be completed by Dec. 15th and will begin accepting children on Dec. 27th.
“What an exciting time for our program to be flourishing. We are excited to be able to gain more students and have the opportunity to spread the word of God and his goodness to more children and their families,” said Gail Moore, Executive Director of Grace Early Education Centers in Tyler and Lindale.
For nearly 30 years, Grace EEC in Tyler and Lindale has cared for 350 children daily and offers a Christ-centered education for children in East Texas.
“The goal of early childhood education is to activate the child’s own natural desire tolearn,” Moore said.
Grace EEC is not known for being just a daycare but also aiming to provide care for their students by helping them grow spiritually, emotionally and intellectually.
Kirk Hudson, Executive Pastor of Operation of Grace Community Church, said he is excited for the expansion of Grace EEC, especially being able to reach a higher community number.
“At Grace, we are committed to allocating the appropriate resources needed to minister and educate students as we partner with families. We are excited about the provision to expand our Lindale and Tyler EEC facilities over the last two years,” Hudson said.
He also mentioned that as a result of the expansion Grace EEC has had the opportunity to educate 500 children in both locations.
To learn more about Grace EEC, you can visit their website at GraceTyler.org/EarlyEducationCenter.org.