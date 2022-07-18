The Tyler Morning Telegraph sees all kinds of visitors every day, from customers renewing their subscriptions to residents sharing news tips.
But on Friday, the newspaper's downtown Tyler office welcomed a special group — or troop, rather.
The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Troop 6704 took a tour of the office as part of a full day of learning.
Managing Editor Santana Wood took the troop around the office for a tour, as they sported their green, badge-covered vests.
The girls, led by Troop Leader Emily Barker, met reporters and sales representatives, along with members of the circulation and digital teams. They learned all about different departments, what it takes to produce a newspaper each day, and the team's duty and commitment to the community.
The troop even learned about how newspapers have become digitally focused. They were fascinated with M. Roberts Digital's studio, where podcasts, commercials and other products are produced.
As they flipped through pages of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the troop noted their favorite sections. Many of them said the comics and puzzles were the best parts, while another was interested in the opinion page. One of the troop members thought it was really cool to see a family member pictured in a local hospital ad.
Troop members, including Cora Mellon, Kylie Patterson, Elaina Calhoun, Vivian Mellon, Summer Patterson, Elizabeth Barker, Charlea McMillon, Lila Baldwin, asked a handful of questions. They wanted to know how reporters find stories each day, what it takes to become a better writer, and more.
The fourth- through sixth-graders all hold high aspirations for their careers. A future doctor, environmental analyst, writer and attorney were among those in the troop.
Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas serves thousands in its 32-county coverage area. For more information, visit www.gsnetx.org .
Tyler Morning Telegraph is one of six newspapers owned by M. Roberts Media, which also produces ETX View Magazine. For more information about any of M. Roberts Media's products or M. Roberts Digital's services, visit mrobertsmedia.com .