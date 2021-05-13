David French, who currently serves as assistant principal, has been promoted to Lindale ISD's E.J. Moss Intermediate School principal.
He is currently in his second year as the assistant principal of E.J. Moss, and he began his career at Lindale ISD in 2010 as a teacher and coach.
“I am excited and honored about the opportunity to take the lead principal position at E.J. Moss,” French said. “Our campus has amazing teachers and staff. The culture of high standards and excellence that we have built is incredibly strong. We will continue to challenge and support our students on a daily basis.”
He will fill the principal role after former principal Candace Widemon was recently named the director of elementary curriculum and instruction for Lindale ISD.
“We are very excited about Mrs. Widemon, who is joining our central office team as director of elementary curriculum and instruction,” said Superintendent Stan Surratt. “Because of her move, we have gone through the process to find the next campus leader of E.J. Moss Intermediate. We are excited to announce that Mr. David French will be promoted to principal of E.J. Moss. Mr. French has a long history of success as a professional and we are confident that he will have great success as the next principal of E.J. Moss.”
French will begin his new role during the 2021-2022 school year.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science at Sam Houston State University. He also holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Texas A&M University.