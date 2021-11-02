The Bullard Education Foundation will host its first-ever Freedom 5K event at 9 a.m. Saturday to raise money for Bullard ISD teachers and students.
The 3.1-mile course will take runners and walkers of all ages through downtown Bullard before returning to Bullard High School.
Bethany Starks, BEF director, said the foundation has gifted teachers more than $250,000 through innovative teaching grants and senior scholarships.
“Our Bullard ISD teachers and students achieve big things year after year, and the BEF is proud to hold events like the Freedom 5K to help them continue this success," Starks said.
Races hosted by BEF have ranged from color and glow runs, but this year will be the first year it is scheduling one near Veterans Day weekend. Starks said she hopes to keep it as an annual event.
Freedom 5K organizer and BEF volunteer Courtney Willis said it's important for the community to invest in the teachers and the education of the children that are enlightened by innovative ideas.
“Our teachers are pouring into our children every day. The grants provided by the BEF allow them to implement out-of-the-box ideas and inspire students in their respective classrooms that they might not have been able to do with their school budgets,” Willis said.
The BEF will also honor veterans during the event. In the opening ceremony, BEF volunteers are set to present a special donation to Camp V, an organization that provides services and resources to veterans in the Tyler area.
Community members can still sign up for the event through Thursday of this week and are also given the opportunity to participate virtually.
Event registration is $30 while virtual registration is $25. Anyone can also make a donation starting at $20. All participants will receive a race day T-shirt.
To sign up or learn more about the event, visit www.BullardISD.net.