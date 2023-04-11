Tyler Independent School District has named a new principal for Rice Elementary School.
Allison O’Neal, assistant principal of Rice Elementary School, has been named the new principal at Rice Elementary School. O’Neal replaces John Smiley, who was recently named the principal of Hubbard Middle School.
O’Neal, who attended Rice as a student says the school ‘feels like home’.
“Rice feels like home; attended Rice as a student, and my children currently attend Rice. I am honored to accept this position at a campus that means so much to me,” she said. “I have had the pleasure of learning from many great leaders in Tyler ISD through the years and plan to continue the wonderful things Mr. Smiley has done for our campus.”
In her 18th year in education, O’Neal joined Tyler ISD in 2008 as a classroom teacher at Andy Woods Elementary School. In 2019, she moved into the master teacher role at Hubbard Middle School and in 2020, O’Neal took over as assistant principal at Rice Elementary.
Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said he excited to see O’Neal named as principal.
“We are excited to see Mrs. O’Neal ascend as the principal at Rice Elementary,” he said. “Mr. Smiley and his team, with Mrs. O’Neal as assistant principal, have worked diligently to return Rice to flagship status in the Rice-Hubbard-Legacy feeder pattern. They’ve focused on successful student outcomes, identifying and supporting teachers’ needs, and most important, prioritizing the empowerment of parents who desire to be the primary teacher in a child’s life.”
O’Neal earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University and a Master of Educational Administration degree from The University of Texas at Tyler.