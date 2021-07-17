Fifteen-year-old Kyambria Acy has been a part of First Tee of Greater Tyler for five years and she enjoys learning about golf while gaining important values and life skills.
Acy, a Tyler Legacy High sophomore golfer, dreams of playing in the Ladies Professional Golf Association as a career.
"I feel like I'll have a great career. When I grow up, I want to be on the LPGA and teach other kids to play the game of golf," she said.
Acy was one of several kids and others at the First Tee of Greater Tyler's grand opening for its Woldert Park facility on Saturday afternoon.
Starlia Skinner, program director for First Tee of Greater Tyler, said the organization wants to bring golf to the north side of town for kids who don't have access to a golf course.
The new facility at Woldert Park includes a portable building, a pavilion with tables and chairs, and golf courses. The Women's Fund of Smith County and the Rainwater Charitable Foundation provided funding to make the new facility possible. The Women's Fund gave a grant to First Tee in 2020 for the pavilion, Skinner said.
First Tee of Greater Tyler's mission is to impact the lives of young people through education programs to build character and life skills using the game of golf. The chapter in Tyler is one of 148 First Tee organizations across the country and it has served the area for 10 years.
First Tee of Greater Tyler has two locations: Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard and the property at Woldert Park in Tyler. So far, First Tee has held one week of programs at the Woldert Park facility, which is open to the public.
Acy said the new facility was a great idea and the course is closer to her home compared to other golf courses.
"I can come here every day and practice my short game," Acy said. "I like that (First Tee) gives kids opportunities to learn the sport of golf, make new friends and get to know the sport of golf.
Skinner said the kids learn the organization's nine core values, including honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment.
"We're building game-changers," she said. "I'm hoping that we can make an impact on the kids and give them mentors. My end game is to build wonderful adults. We just want them to know they can succeed in life."
Acy called First Tee a great opportunity for young kids to come out to practice golf while learning important values and lessons.
"I learn a lot of the core values like giving people respect," Acy said. "Integrity and making friends is really important."
Some of the advanced participants even learn how to develop their resumes for job applications, Skinner said.
She added there are a ton of opportunities for those in First Tee to participate in camps and tournaments outside of Tyler and the state.
For more information about First Tee or how to become a member, visit firstteegreatertyler.org. Financial assistance is available for those interested in membership.