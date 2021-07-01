Since she was a little girl, LeCrecia Steward's heart had always been fascinated with the art of eyelashes and makeup.
As an adult, she often saw women who were interested in a career in eyelashes, but they were doing it all wrong. After attending a lash and brow conference in Miami two years ago, speeches from the professionals she followed on Instagram inspired her.
Steward is now the founder and owner of the very first lash academy in East Texas — Lash Studio 214 Beauty and Training Academy in Tyler.
When she came home from that conference, she felt as if she had the world at her fingertips.
“It opened the door to the business side of it, how I needed to be structured,” Steward said.
She said many women traveled to Dallas and only received a certification, not a license. She said a certification only states they have trained under someone to learn a technique. She wanted to provide an opportunity to offer the specialty license instead of spending $600 on a certificate that would be no good in a salon to an unlicensed person.
If a person is interested in becoming a lash technician, they would usually have to go through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations to obtain a license in cosmetology.
In Texas and Florida however, aspiring lash technicians can attend a 320-hour eyelash extension specialty course at an institution to become a licensed lash technician.
Steward had been working in makeup for 15 years, with her greatest accomplishment being doing Nia Franklin’s makeup when she was Miss America in 2019.
It was when she returned home from the conference, that she decided to take the next step in quitting her regular job and dedicating her time and effort to a lash academy.
Steward held a grand opening in October, but was unable to open her studio to begin classes because TDLR was months behind on paperwork. Once her business license and curriculum were processed and approved in January, she could finally set a date on when those first classes could begin.
Students from the first graduating class are currently preparing to take their written state board exam soon. Steward included that in her first class, she found that many of them are go-getters.
Steward said she feels honored to have been able to change the lives of women and offer them a pathway to a better lifestyle where they’ll be able to make their own schedules and name their own prices on their own work.
“It feels good because the world today, I just don’t think it’s going to get back to any type of normalcy, especially in jobs. You see more empowerment groups empowering entrepreneurs, and that’s what I think the world is going to be coming to, people trying to find something to do that they love and is going to make them money,” said Steward.
Registration for the following class begins July 12. The following class begins on Nov. 8.
“If there’s anything about the beauty industry that you love, especially when it comes to the face, makeup, lashes, anything like that, I think this is the career that can help them get that jump-start to it. It’s also an alternative to college. Some people don’t want to go to college, some people are just good with their hands,” Steward said.
In the future, Steward plans on expanding her academy into training estheticians and offering classes and refresher courses in makeup for theater. She would like for her academy to be an all-around beauty training center, including body sculpting training.
Learning to Lash
At the lash academy, studies include everything ranging from the history of makeup, possible eye diseases, eye and face shapes, different curls of eyelash extensions and anything else falling under eyelash education.
When a person earns their license, it lasts for two years and must then be renewed. Under the license, performing any other services, such as eyebrow tinting, are not permitted.
Individuals who enroll at an institution to become a licensed lash technician, must complete a 320-hour curriculum course and take and pass the state board exam.
To enroll in the lash academy, those interested must submit an application, submit a high school transcript or GED, provide photo ID and go through an interview process.
Tuition to attend the lash academy is $4,000, and a $500 deposit is required upon enrollment. Payment plans are available. With tuition, a textbook and training kit are included. During the time of the course, a person enrolled will be taught the basics of starting a business from the ground up and how to keep a lash business running. Field trips and lab training are also a part of the academy.
The entire duration of each semester is 16 weeks divided into four-hour days for five days a week. Classes go from Monday through Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. Students spend their first six weeks in the classroom learning from the textbook and the remaining 10 weeks in the training lab practicing skills learned from their instructor.
The current instructor, Dana Powell, of West Texas, has been an instructor for over 10 years and in the beauty industry since her early 20’s.
“The way she teaches, all of the students learned everything they needed to learn, they were able to retain the information and they were able to pass all of the exams that she gave them, all of their chapter exams, all of their finals, they were able to pass every module also. She is amazing,” Steward said.
Lash Studio 214 Beauty and Training Academy is located at 401 E. Front St. Building No. 3, Suite 240 in Tyler. Anyone interested in enrolling can email ls214bta@gmail.com.