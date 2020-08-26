Paris and McKinley Mims are two high-fashion divas using their creativity to help others and earn some money.
Not only are they business owners, Paris and McKinley, both 8, are Tyler ISD Orr Elementary third-graders who are best friends.
Under the name Rose City Fashion, the duo has used fabric, tie-dye and sparkles to create unique mask designs since early summer.
The girls each have their own styles, voices and plans for the business. Paris says she wants “to get a lot of money,” while McKinley wants to “help stop the coronavirus.”
“I bring out the fashion,” McKinley said. “She (Paris) has creativity and the tie-dye.”
Paris says she got into the business because of her love of tie-dye.
“Paris is just artistic, so she loves tie-dye,” Paris’s mom Brittany Mims said.
While Paris loves using her tie-dye, McKinley uses sparkles and bedazzles the masks and accessories. She said her favorite part is working with her mom.
McKinley is also Paris’s aunt, but Paris is two weeks older. Paris is the more outspoken one and McKinley comes up with careful designs.
McKinley’s mom Jamie Mims said she hopes the duo will learn responsibility and accountability as their business continues to grow.
Paris said she and McKinley have learned how to work hard as entrepreneurs.
“We learned that it’s really messy and hard,” Paris said. “Sometimes they don’t turn out how I wanted it to.”
McKinley added that she’s learned about her friends in need of help due to COVID-19.
When it comes to the profits, McKinley and Paris have differing plans as well. McKinley is more of saver and her money will stay in the piggy bank for a while, but Paris has other ideas.
“I’m going to save it for a Pomeranian,” Paris exclaimed.
And Paris and McKinley have more plans for their company.
“We want to try to do bigger things like blankets,” Paris said.
When they grow up, Paris wants to continue in fashion as a designer, actress or someone who paints walls. McKinley wants to become a veterinarian or cemetery worker.
Paris wants to inspire other kids to find their innovative side.
“I hope this shows other kids to be creative and use your imagination to make something big,” Paris said.
Right now, they’ve got about 150 followers on Facebook, but McKinley has plans if they reach a certain milestone.
“If we get to a million, get us a birthday cake,” she told her mom.
Jamie Mims said she’s glad that the girls can bring something positive during the coronavirus pandemic by becoming business owners.
A few parents have reached out to her asking how their children could do the same.
“I’m hoping it inspires other children. Maybe that it could inspire them to create the next big thing,” Jamie Mims said. “I love that they’re still so innocent in this but they’re doing something great at a young age that’s beyond themselves.”
Brittany Mims said she’s happy the girls are using their passion to make a profit while having fun.
“I’m so proud that they’re stepping out and turning a hobby into a business,” she said.
So far, they’ve sold nearly 100 masks within two months. The company’s popularity has grown after an interview with a Dallas-area radio show, “DeDe in the Morning” on K-104-FM, Jamie Mims said.
“We just on a whim contacted the radio station when they asked people to reach out about Black-owned businesses,” Jamie Mims said. “It went national. Their interview video has over 8,000 views. It’s crazy.”
Jamie Mims came up with the name, Rose City Fashion, based on Tyler’s “Rose City” nickname and the girls’ love of fashion. The company motto is “Where style and fun make the world a better place.”
McKinley and Paris’s masks, shirts and accessories can be found at the Rose City Fashion Facebook page. There’s also a website in the works.
They’re working on masks for teachers and plan on starting holiday masks in the upcoming months. The masks come in both adult and kids sizes and styles.
“The catalog continues to grow,” Jamie Mims said.