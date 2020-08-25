On Tuesday, staff members stood at the new main entrance of Grace University to take temperature readings as students and families were welcomed back to campus to meet their teachers and drop off their school supplies.
The school's in-classroom instruction ended after an extended spring break in March, when the coronavirus pandemic became problematic in East Texas, but for the students and staff at this hybrid school, the transition was smooth because students normally spend three days a week learning at home. In-class instruction, which took place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, merely shifted online during the closure.
"(Parents and students) already knew how to do home days," said Karla Flournoy, Grace University Principal. "...It worked out well for them."
"This school, the University-Model school, probably made the adjustment better than any of the rest of us because it was kind of what it did already in this hybrid model," explained Jay Ferguson, head of school for Grace Community School. "The hybrid model is already geared toward flexibility."
That flexibility can be a benefit for families looking to reduce on-campus time in light of COVID-19, but the school has been a favorite for families under unique circumstances since its inception in 2017. The hybrid model works well with families who have caretaking responsibilities or who need frequent time away from campus for medical procedures. It also works well with families who need to travel or for students training for Olympic-path sports such as gymnastics, Ferguson said.
"Several people that I've heard from have said that this whole virtual learning exercise and everything that happened in the spring revealed to us that we want to do more things as a family," said Ferguson. "This school really creates the opportunity to do that."
Donning fabric masks featuring colored cats and dogs, sisters Vivienne Marshall, 6, and Mary-Meadows Marshall, 10, explored the classrooms and hallways during the meet-the-teacher event on Tuesday.
"I'm a big fan of staying at home; I have my own desk," said Vivienne, a first-grader. Her mother, Heather Marshall, of Tyler, said that Vivienne and her sister, fifth-grader Mary-Meadows, were excited to get a computer added to their homeschool set-up.
After meeting their teachers on Tuesday, the siblings were excited to browse through books in the library.
When asked her favorite school subjects, Mary-Meadows was confident in her answer: science and art, while the younger Marshall sibling initially claimed math as her favorite subject before asking a Grace staff member, "Is math harder now? Does it get harder each year?"
Mother of four Callie Bohl, of Tyler, has two children enrolled at Grace University.
"We love having the kids at home," she said, and added that her third- and first-grader are excited to get back into the classroom with friends after a spring and summer under quarantine at home.
The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn some heightened interest in hybrid model schools.
"People have been finding themselves enjoying the time that they had at home and thinking, 'How can I keep doing this?' but have help with the curriculum and grading, so this really is the best of both worlds," said Flournoy.
Ferguson said the goal for Grace University is to expand to 100 students. The current enrollment is around 50, and new students are accepted year-round.
"The reality is that COVID is going to go away at some point...other schools are doing virtual learning right now, but once COVID goes away, it's all back to traditional school for them, but we'll keep going and keep doing this hybrid model for as long as the Lord will let us," Ferguson said.
Families seeking a hybrid approach between homeschooling and traditional five-days-a-week school still have time to enroll in the University-Model school, which has a classical curriculum that falls under the umbrella of Grace Community School, a private Christian school in Tyler.
"Homeschool was always on the table," said Amanda Tubre, of Tyler. She's the parent of 5-year-old Adelyn, who is newly enrolled in the kindergarten class. "We found out about this program, and it makes the leap a little less scary because we have support and don't have to do all the legwork. They partner and come along beside us and give us the guidance we need."
Parents of Grace University students are seen as "co-teachers" in the hybrid educational setting, and are required to attend monthly home-teacher training and to teach the supplied lesson plans at home.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade have two on-campus school days, while seventh- and eighth-graders have two and a half on-campus school days.
New this year to the school is an intramural sports program for fifth- and sixth-graders from both Grace University and Grace Community School, which includes flag football, volleyball, soccer and basketball. At different grade levels, Grace University students are also integrated into the larger Grace Community School community through band, orchestra and drama. Seventh- and eighth-graders are eligible to play on the interscholastic sports teams with their peers at the five-day school.
Classes start Sept. 1.