Last month Alumni Association President Demetrius McDaniel announced the honorees for the 2023 Alumni Awards which included Jacksonville High School graduate Sandra Gonzalez.
For more than a century, graduates of The University of Texas School of Law have been leaders in law, public service, and civic leadership, living extraordinary lives that embody the university’s beloved motto, “What starts here changes the world.”
Starting in 1958, the Texas Law Alumni Association established an annual award to honor greatness in the law school’s alumni community, recognizing outstanding achievement and service to the school, according to McDaniel.
“Texas Law alumni have an established standard of excellence as evidenced by their contributions to the legal profession, their communities, and our law school,” he said. “To identify a small number of alumni to honor each year is no easy feat, but we are excited to recognize these four individuals as truly outstanding representatives of Texas Law.”
Gonzalez, who serves as the Chief Compliance Officer at HID Global, will be honored as the association’s Outstanding Young Alumna.
Gonzalez graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2001 before heading to MIT where she graduated with an S.B. in materials science engineering in 2005. In 2009 Gonzalez earned a J.D. from the University of Texas Law School in Austin.
Gonzalez said being honored is a reminder that success is not achieved alone.
“I have a profound sense of gratitude, a feeling that my hard work and dedication have been recognized and appreciated,” she said. “This honor is a reminder that we don't achieve success alone, and it's through the support and encouragement of my family, my mentors, and my friends who make all the difference.”
Gonzalez went on to say here time at Jacksonville High School helped contribute to her success today.
“Receiving this honor has deepened my sense of responsibility to represent the institutions that have shaped who I am today,” she said. “While my story may be small in the context of these institutions, I'm honored to have the opportunity to use my experiences to inspire others and make a positive impact on the world.”
“I find great joy in connecting with individuals from diverse backgrounds and learning from them, and my time at Jacksonville High School gave me a foundation to begin honing those skills,” Gonzalez added.
Gonzalez now serves as the Chief Compliance Officer for HID Global, where she oversees, manages, and administers HID’s Ethics and Corporate Compliance Program on a global basis. She has over 10 years of risk management, ethics, and compliance leadership experience across highly regulated industries with multinational organizations.
Gonzalez designs, builds, and implements corporate compliance policies and procedures across an array of subject matters including anti-corruption, antitrust, supplier code of conduct, business code of conduct, conflict of interest, and gifts and entertainment. She regularly speaks at universities and conferences on a variety of corporate compliance topics as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Before joining HID, Gonzalez practiced law at Greenberg Traurig in Austin, first as an associate and then, from 2017-2022, as a shareholder. There, she advised clients on compliance issues, conducted internal investigations, and designed and performed compliance assessments and risk assessments.
Gonzalez served as Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Latino Affinity Group, Somos GT, and head of pro bono for Greenberg Traurig’s Austin office.
She is actively involved in the Austin Bar Association, American Bar Association, and Texas Bar Foundation, and served as a board member for the Travis County Women Lawyer’s Association and as Deputy Regional President for the Hispanic National Bar Association.
Gonzalez is a Texas Law mentor and an MIT Educational Counselor and is a member of the Trail Foundation Arts and Culture Committee.
As a high school student, Gonzalez interned in the family media businesses in Cherokee County for the Cherokeean Herald newspaper, KTLU-AM, and KWRW-FM radio.
Gonzalez is the daughter of Terrie and Robert Gonzalez, formerly of Jacksonville, now in Austin and the granddaughter of the late Marie and Emmett Whitehead of Rusk.
Gonzalez will be recognized at a gala dinner on Friday as part of Texas Law’s Alumni Weekend which includes the annual reunion events.