East Texas school districts are warning students and parents about a nationwide TikTok trend in which students steal or damage school property and post photos on social media.
The challenge, known as "Devious Licks," has been a concern across the country and region.
On Wednesday, TikTok said the "Devious Licks" videos are being banned from the platform due to violations in the app's community guidelines. Some videos have included students stealing items like clocks and computers or vandalizing rooms, according to CBS News.
Lindale ISD Police Department Chief Joey King said on the department's Facebook page this week that students will be held accountable and face consequences if they participate in the challenge.
"Stealing or destroying Lindale ISD property will not be tolerated in any form or fashion. We have amazing students, staff and facilities in which we all take great pride," King said. "Let's join together and take a stand against these destructive acts."
Marshall ISD told families on Facebook that seeing the videos of the "Devious Licks" are both "truly disappointing and disturbing." The district officials encouraged parents to speak to their children about being responsible on social media and ask their kids to be kind to campus property.
"For schools to replace these items that are being destroyed is costly and takes time away from our number one priorities like keeping children safe, and learning in the classrooms," Marshall ISD said on Facebook. "Following our discipline matrix, if your student is caught vandalizing school property, he or she will be disciplined and possibly legally prosecuted for criminal mischief."
The Athens Police Department said on Facebook that lick is slang for theft and the challenge is happening in Athens as well. Athens ISD also shared the police department's statement.
"The Athens Police Department wants to remind everyone that theft and destruction of property for any reason is illegal and those who do it can be prosecuted," Athens police said this week.