In an academic year defined by COVID-19, East Texas school district officials are noticing learning gaps, especially among online learners, after statewide standardized test results were recently released.
The State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness, also known as the STAAR test, is a mastery exam that is used to measure a student’s proficiency in a specific grade level.
With COVID-19 disruptions and virtual learning, 2021 is seeing statewide declines across all subjects and grade levels with English I and English II being the only exceptions.
Stephanie McConnell, Hawkins ISD superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said one issue teachers faced during the pandemic was attempting to meet the needs of their students when they were having to learn from home.
“The most common obstacle faced by all teachers was planning for both virtual and in-person learning,” McConnell said. “When students were quarantined or on extended virtual learning for medical reasons, the teachers had to plan engaging lessons and resources for students at home. Despite the ability to lend technology devices to our students who are at home, the wifi in their area may be a challenge.”
These challenges with remote education were reflected in data released by the Texas Education Agency, with students who mostly attended school remotely seeing “significant declines” compared to in-person students.
“Thankfully, from early on, Texas prioritized the availability of in-person instruction during this tremendously difficult year,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement. “When students come into Texas public schools, they are well-served by Texas educators — a fact that these scores confirm. But it is also painfully clear that the pandemic had a very negative impact on learning. I shudder to consider the long-term impact on children in states that restricted in-person instruction.”
In line with Morath, many East Texas schools did prioritize a return to in-person learning in fall 2020.
According to TEA data, school districts in which 25% or less of students were learning from home saw a 9% decrease from 2019 to 2021 in students who met math expectations and a 1% decrease in students who met reading expectations.
Comparatively, school districts in which 75% or more of students were learning from home saw a sharp drop of 32% in math and a 9% decrease in reading.
Tyler ISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Christy Hanson said that although the district did have many students return to in-person instruction in the fall, data confirms that districts with more virtual learners did, in turn, have lower scoring assessments.
“Tyler didn’t have a great deal of virtual learners, we came back in November,” Hanson said. “We certainly saw the correlative data that our campuses who had the highest percentage of virtual learners had scores that tended to be a little lower than the schools with more face-to-face learners.”
Overall though, Tyler ISD compares closely with statewide data with the exception of seventh-grade math, which performed below statewide levels, Hanson said.
“We were right there with the state data, but we did see a big dip in seventh-grade math and we’re trying to figure out what happened there,” Hanson said. “We’re taking a look at the curriculum and instructional pedagogy to see what happened there.”
Statewide, the percent of both in-person and virtual students meeting their grade level in mathematics decreased 15% from 2019 to 2021. Hanson said that research suggests that learning gaps in math could be seen nationwide due to difficulties engaging with math at home.
“Research told us that we would see skill gaps in math and certainly (Tyler ISD’s) data mirrors that,” Hanson said. “Parents often read to their kids and a lot of times that academic math brain doesn’t stay exercised unless parents really know how to talk about math. Math academic language isn’t something that’s just a part of household vernacular necessarily, so I think that when we started virtual learning in March 2020 it was easy for those math skills to just not get practiced.”
At Mineola ISD, Superintendent Cody Mize said compared to the region and statewide results, his school district did “extremely well” on the STAAR exams. He attributed the success to having 98% of students on campus for the first day of school and a detailed COVID-19 mitigation plan.
“Our parents trusted that the district had their child's safety first and foremost when we returned to school. The leadership at the campus levels and the dedication of our teachers was something so special to watch,” he said. “They knew we had a huge mission ahead of us and they executed it very well.”
Mize said one of the biggest weaknesses this year for Mineola was the fourth-grade STAAR writing scores, and there are some grade levels in need of additional support for the upcoming school year.
“We have to do a better job of preparing our kids to write by teaching the fundamentals of writing and writing across the curriculum at a younger age,” Mize said. “The STAAR writing exam will be changing quite a bit going forward as it gets incorporated into the reading tests and the entire state continues to make a shift to online testing.”
He said the COVID-19 pandemic showed schools that a strong support system at home is needed to handle online learning successfully. Several parents and children faced fatigue and had difficulty teaching and learning at home, while some students excelled with remote education.
“I think as a public education system, we need to evaluate the need for a flexible model and give our schools some mode of flexibility with complete funding from the state,” Mize said. “Hopefully, the Texas Legislature will take a look at this in the special session and work out a plan to support districts.”
Mize noted the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 4545 for local school districts to establish accelerated learning committees to develop an education plan for students who did not pass the STAAR third through eighth-grade tests. Students will have to receive 30 hours of additional support as committees meet with parents to discuss their child’s progress.
While meeting the requirements of the bill will take some adjustment, Mize has no doubt the district will meet the criteria and help catch students up academically.
“Administrators are already in the planning phases of carrying out House Bill 4545 to meet our student's needs. They will also spend a lot of time carefully analyzing the data and preparing plans to address specific weaknesses down to the individual student level,” Mize said. “ I think COVID-19 has certainly magnified the need for our Texas public school system and the level of support jointly between student, teacher, parents, administrators and community is vital to our continued recovery from the pandemic and future successes.”
The Texas Tribune reported in February that parents of middle and elementary students could choose not to participate in the STAAR test due to virtual learning. Despite this choice, TEA said there was a high level of participation in the testing.
“The high level of participation — even among students who remained virtual most of the year — allows for comparisons with the most recent year for which we have assessment data (2019) and ensures more students will benefit from enhanced academic supports that come with having access to the robust information STAAR provides,” the TEA statement explained.
Parents or guardians are encouraged to learn more about their child’s results by logging into TexasAssessment.gov. Unique student access codes provided by local school districts should allow access to resources and additional information.
“The data may be disheartening, but with it, our teachers and school leaders are building action plans to support students in the new school year,” Morath said. “Policymakers are using it to direct resources where they are needed most. Armed with the best information, working closely together, and with significant new support from the Texas Legislature, we will provide stronger academic growth for students than ever before.”
(Zak Wellerman contributed to this report)