East Texas law enforcement organizations, school districts and others in the community have publicly shown their support for those mourning after at least 19 children and two adults were shot and killed Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde.

Some local school districts are speaking out on social media about the tragedy but also temporarily upping their security presence and informing parents of the change.

Lindale ISD posted on its Facebook page Tuesday night that it would have "extra police presence surrounding" the campuses "over these last few days of school."

"Please do not be alarmed if you see more officers than normal. We are taking extra steps of caution for the peace of mind and for the safety of our students and staff," Lindale ISD said in its post. "We would also like to thank our Lindale ISD Police Department, Lindale PD, and Smith County constables for all that they do to serve and protect our district."

Similarly, Van ISD is warning parents not to worry if they see increased patrol on campus Wednesday.

"(Today), you may notice extra police activity around our schools," Van ISD said on its Facebook page Tuesday night. "There is NO THREAT. The Major of the Texas Highway Patrol for Region 1 has told troopers to be at schools, be visible, walk inside, etc. We are doing this out of precaution regarding the events in Uvalde CISD today. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority."

Districts such as Brownsboro ISD, Longview ISD, Pine Tree ISD, Marshall ISD and others had posted supportive messages on social media as of Tuesday night, praying for comfort amid an "unthinkable tragedy."

In Bullard, the police department also took to social media after Tuesday's deadly shooting.

"The Bullard Police Department is mourning along with the entire nation as details from the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, TX continue to unfold. We pray for their community and will support them in any way we can," the department said. "Our partnership with the Bullard Independent School District Police Department is strong and we will continue to work together to keep our children safe."

Law enforcement in Kilgore had a similar statement on social media.

"Our hearts are broken as we watch the news reports about the mass murder that occurred today at an elementary school in Uvalde ... Evil showed up and has forever impacted this community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, school district, community, and police department," the Kilgore Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The department also asked the community to inform police immediately if there is ever any inclination of a threat to the community.

"If you ever hear about threats or suspect someone may be plotting something against our schools call the police immediately," Kilgore PD said in its post. "We can't take a chance on not reporting something."

The grim day has affected people nationwide, and social media is a place where people from all across the country can band together as one and show support. Hashtags like #PrayersForUvalde are trending on Twitter and accumulating thousands of posts on Instagram and Facebook.

One graphic that has been shared numerous times shows the hard reality dozens of families are facing after the death of their children and loved ones. It reads, "Tonight, beds will be empty. Lunchboxes will be useless. Sneakers will lay in the hallway, untouched. And homes will never be the same ... Pray for the broken hearts of these moms & dads, pray for sisters or brothers who won't understand. Oh, America. We are so tired. Just pray."

The fatal tragedy was the deadliest school shooting in the United States nearly a decade. In 2012, a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

“My heart is broken today,” Hal Harrell, Uvalde CISD superintendent, said, according to the Associated Press. “We’re a small community, and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”

Details continue to emerge about the shooting. More details will be released as they are available.