As more school boards approve moving to a four-day school week for the 2023-24 academic year, parents remain divided on the issue.

Districts cite the move as a way to help with employee retention, while parents in favor of the change are celebrating more time for family and a mental and physical break for their children. Parents against the move point to childcare complications, food insecurity and more, with one local caregiver calling it "a Band-Aid for the teacher shortage issue."

Athens ISD was the first East Texas independent school district to make the move in 2019, and just last month New Diana ISD and Alto ISD added to the growing list of districts who have approved the new schedule.

Athens ISD Communications Coordinator Toni Clay said the primary reason for approving the four-day was teacher retention and had nothing to do with cutting costs.

“Primarily it was to retain and recruit the best possible educators for our students. It was not approached as a cost-saving measure and, in fact, we regard it as cost neutral,” she said.

Clay said the pandemic has made desired results from the change somewhat difficult to gauge going into the districts fourth year of four-day school weeks. However, Clay stated the applicant pool increased in the first year and student test results are the highest they have been in year.

“This is our fourth year as a four-day instructional district. Our first year was 2019-2020, and, as you know, the pandemic struck before the end of that school year. The recovery from the pandemic is ongoing, and it has proven difficult to separate pandemic-influenced data from normal results,” she said. “We can report that the applicant pool that first year as a four-day district increased 20 percent over the previous year, and we had more experienced teachers applying, with 53 percent having more than six years in the classroom.”

“Further, this past summer, for the first time since the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency rated public schools based on how students scored on the STAAR test. Athens ISD scored the highest it has in recent memory; an 87 as a district with a total of 17 distinctions,” Clay said.

Clay said the biggest challenge has been parents finding daycare on Fridays but stated many daycares in the area have adjusted business practices to accommodate those families.

“The primary challenge for our families has been finding childcare on Fridays for children who need supervision. Fortunately, we’ve had some daycare centers step up with single-day rates,” she said. “We polled parents and employees about midway through our third year using this innovative calendar, and the results from both groups were overwhelmingly in favor of continuing as a four-day district.”

Amber Bowlden, who has two children attending Athens ISD, said the change has been good for her family.

“The ‘pilot’ of this started in 2019; Kinley was in 4th grade so she was 9. Eli actually has never attended a traditional five-day school year so he was three at the time,” she said. “From the beginning we were excited about it and having more time together as a family.”

Bowlden said her family hasn’t run into any issues since making the change in 2019 and said her kids are thriving on the four-day schedule.

“For our family, we haven’t had any issues and we have seen a lot of benefit. Having a day of rest to just have fun, catch up on chores and homework or spend time with grandparents has been huge for our kids,” she said. “Kinley has become more involved in sports and academic groups; we saw the benefits much more for her. She has maintained straight A’s with no behavioral issues while Eli has excelled above his reading and math levels for his grade.”

Bowlden, who works in the mortgage industry, said she has even seen benefits on a business level.

“Being in the mortgage industry I have been able to see what I feel are benefits not just from a parent’s aspect but from a business perspective. I love getting to talk to clients about moving to East Texas, especially when I get to talk about our town. It has been one of the reasons quite a few of my clients have chosen Athens whether as a parent or an educator,” she said.

New Diana ISD Superintendent Carl E. Key said employment retention was at the top of the list for reasons to approve the new schedule.

“Primarily it made sense regarding employment; keeping current staff and attracting new to stay at a “fully staffed” status,” he said.

East Texas school district New Diana ISD adopts four-day school week The New Diana ISD board has approved moving to a four-day school week beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

'Our kids are worn out ... a day off will help tremendously'

Cortney Tant, who has three children attending New Diana ISD, said her family is excited to start the new schedule.

“Our family is excited about the change,” she said. “By Thursday evening our kids are worn out; giving them a day off will help tremendously.”

Tant said she anticipates positive changes not only for students, but also for staff.

“I believe it will allow for a day of rest and improve mental capacity for them as well. It will allow us to take a weekend trip, have a day trip, or have extra time in the daylight to do farm work,” she said. “And, I expect a big increase in productivity in both students and staff. I anticipate mental health to improve as well.”

Tant agrees change can be difficult but emphasizes remaining optimistic about the shorter school week.

“With change we have to expect issues. I expect there to be a few logistical issues as we implement the change as we work through what works and what doesn’t,” she said. “Our district has been looking into this for almost a year now and looking at a variety of issues we could expect so we know ahead of time how to resolve those. As with anything else in life; our outlook on issues is far bigger than the issues themselves.”

However, not all families are looking forward to the change.

'A Band-Aid for the teacher shortage issue, and nothing more'

Diana Deal, grandmother and primary caregiver to two young children attending Alto ISD, said the move is a huge mistake.

“I have grandchildren that I am one of the primary caregivers for, along with their mom, Cheyenne. Lyla is in first grade and Sam is in pre-K,” she said. “I think it is a terrible mistake. This will be hard on the parents of younger children, like my daughter and me, who work Monday through Friday and don't have anyone at home to watch them.”

Deal said with no family in the area, their only option is to change schools to one still on a five-day schedule or spend more money on childcare.

“We have no familial support here, so it would force us to either change schools to one that still have a five-day week, which isn't fair to the kids, or incur extra expense for childcare,” she said. “Lyla and Sam are too young to stay at home by themselves on Fridays, which force Cheyenne and I to seek out childcare. The problem with that is there is no daycare in Alto.”

“In addition, there is no daycare I know of that will allow payment of just one day per week. All the daycares I know of want payment for the whole week,” Deal added.

Deal said making the move to retain teachers is only a temporary fix to the problem regarding the shortage of teachers.

“I think they are trying to ‘fix’ the teacher shortage be resorting to the four-day school week, to make it more attractive because of less days worked,” she said. “My question is this: If more and more schools, large and small, transition to this, where is the attraction then? If all schools offer the same thing, the edge is gone. This is a Band-Aid for the teacher shortage issue, and nothing more.”

Deal said she was also concerned about the meals provided to all students by the school and how they would address the Friday meal for those that depended on it. But, Deal said she sees even bigger problems with the change further in the future.

“Even for the older kids that can stay home by themselves, I am afraid it will create a whole new problems, because of the extra free time; increased car accidents because of more young drivers on the roads, even a possible increase in teen pregnancy, and drug or alcohol abuse,” she said. “Looking even further ahead, if the school stays the course on this four-day school week, when the students become adults, they will just have to re-acclimate back into a five-day work week."

In 2015, Texas lawmakers passed a bill which changed how classroom instruction was timed. Districts no longer had to provide 180 days of classes, but instead a minimum of 75,600 minutes. Requiring minutes instead of a set number of days gave districts more flexibility in how they scheduled classes.

Now, nearly 60 school districts in Texas have made the switch with more sure to follow.