To help local educators get ready for the new school year, UT Tyler hosted its annual Back to School Bash on Tuesday morning on campus.
“East Texas has some of the best educators you’ve ever seen,” said Wes Hickey, Ed.D, Professor of Educational Leadership at UT Tyler. “They do just a phenomenal job working with students, and we wanted to provide a little back-to-school punch to kind of get them motivated as they begin to work with kids again this school year.”
Over 1,200 educators from nine different school districts listened to motivational speakers, Hal Bowman and Leslie Milder, encouraging them the best ways to reach their students.
“I really do think teachers, especially when they start a school year, are excited about having someone that gets them excited,” Hickey said, “having someone that has a lot of energy up there that has great stories and really talks about how important the role they play in a kid's life.”
With his high energy and comical way of telling stories to a large crowd, Bowman posed a question for the educators: What do you want for your students?
“Teaching wasn’t what I wanted to do,” Bowman told the crowd. “It’s what I wanted to be.”
Coming from a family of teachers — mother, aunt, grandparents, etc. — Bowman grew up with a career goal of police officer, firefighter or even a shortstop for the New York Yankees, but he always came back to teaching.
“We hear a lot of teachers leaving the business and… of course, it's hard, like changing a kid's life ain't supposed to be easy,” Bowman said. “And that's why I think we're not talking enough about this — the heroic work that these amazing educators are doing.”
“Everybody here… they can remember their teacher,” Bowman said. “They remember their names, and deep down inside every teacher wants to be the one the kid talks about forever. And I think that's the beauty of education.”
Milder, a public school educator and founder of Common Sense Communications, kept the crowd going with her affiliative humor, stating teachers have an image problem. Many are perceived as either militant or incompetent, and many of the issues stem from negative thinking and complaining about it on social media, she said.
“We need to get back to being proud, loyal and excited about what you do,” she told the crowd. “We need to restore pride and faith back into teachers.”
The best thing to do, according to Milder, is have less negative thinking, which includes steering away from a cynical conversation by pointing out the more positive things.
“You don’t have to be all sunshine and rainbows all the time but … we need to change our image and in order to do that we need to redirect the conversation,” she said.
But Milder also wanted her fellow educators to remember the value and impact on their students, not just by test scores.
“You cannot measure what we do by a bubble sheet,” she said, resulting in a thunderous approval from the crowd.
Whether it was about reminding about the value of the profession or providing techniques to connect with students, both speakers inspired teachers to be ready for the first day of classes.
“My goal is to be a positive impact,” said Cleveland Morris, a teacher from Overton ISD. “What I took away from this… when you're writing your story, how do you want to be remembered? I want my kids to have a positive outlook for the rest of their life.”
Brittany McMahon, a second grade teacher from Mineola ISD, said, “I was reminded that with the right amount of passion and energy, we can have an impact on a large amount of kids each and every year."
Many teachers have adopted a practice of greeting each of their students at the door before coming into the classroom, something that was discussed and encouraged at the workshop.
“It is a point to greet each kid as they come to the door, but also identify which kids need you the most, and make an effort every day through the whole year to touch and impact their life,” McMahon said.
Educators came from Chapel Hill, Fruitvale, Hawkins, Mineola, Overton, Quitman, UT Tyler’s University Academy, West Rusk and Winona.
“Teaching is the one profession that teaches the rest of the professions,” Bowman said. “It is the most important, honorable profession on the planet and nothing, in my opinion, comes close … except for nurses.”