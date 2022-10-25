Smith County Champions for Children hosted the annual "Breakfast for Champions" fundraiser honoring outstanding early childhood educators from East Texas on Thursday at the Ornelas Activity Center in Tyler.
At the breakfast, Aerial Jones of Bullard Early Education Center was named the 2022 Educator of the Year.
Each year, the group names this honoree, who is a teacher or director who displays an extraordinary amount of dedication and concern for young students in addition to the core body of knowledge, skills, and values required of an early educator, according to the local nonprofit.
Criteria for this special award recipient includes seeking to provide the highest level of quality care by going above and beyond required training and pursuing additional early childhood education; has served young children through direct care for at least three years; has implemented research-based strategies in their classrooms; mentors other early educators to help them improve their classroom strategies; and maintains a high level of professionalism and ethics with other employees, families and the community.
Jones began working in early childhood education in 2003.
Thinking there was tons of money to be made and lots of babies to be loved, she thought it was the perfect job for her, the organization stated. “Well, there are LOTS of babies to be loved," she said, "but the making money, yeah, not so much!”
She is quick to add, however, that the children that she’s taught have been such a blessing that those relationships make up for what’s missing in her paychecks. She spent 16 years working at Tiny Town Learning Center in Tyler. In 2020, she took a position at Stepping Stone School. Eearlier this year, Aerial accepted the position of director at Bullard Early Education.
“I absolutely love what I do,” she said. “Mentoring teachers, assisting in the classrooms, and just helping the families in the Bullard community. ... I am truly blessed and honored to be a part of the BEE Family.”
Legacy Award
Champions also presented the "Legacy Award" to longtime early education advocate and educator, Lynn Sitton. This award honors an East Texas early education advocate who supports the ongoing work of developing safe and nurturing environments for the youngest East Texans.
The Legacy Award winner demonstrates an understanding for the need for quality early childhood education for all children; advocates on behalf of the young child in the community; supports organizations that promote healthy child development; and serves in places of leadership in the community in a way that benefits children.
Sitton was the founder of Apple Tree Learning Academy in 1986 and soon after, she began teaching in and directing Early Childhood Education programs at both Kilgore College and TJC. In 2003, she became the Department Chairperson for Early Childhood Education at TJC. In 2007, Lynn was approached by Nancy Crawford, former director of the Literacy Council of Tyler and Beverly Collins, former Principal of Tyler ISD’s Douglas Elementary, to create the Family Learning Center of Tyler, TJC’s Child Development/Early Childhood laboratory school.
Sitton has served on the Champions for Children board and is a recipient of the Watson W. Wise Foundation Endowed Chair for Teaching Excellence.
In addition to the recognitions, Champions discussed the results from the Community Needs Assessment from earlier this year.
"The mission of Champions for Children is and will always be centered around children -- their development, their challenges and their mental health, early childhood education, and mentoring and providing resources to teachers, parents and caregivers," said Andria Horton, Champions' Executive Director. "When our children experience success in school and in life, we all benefit."
Champions is growing and recently added perinatal counseling and support for parents who are struggling with their own response to their child's unique challenges. Other programs include counseling for children and teens, Brain Gym, autism education, social skills, lending library, and classroom observations.
Sponsors for this year's "Breakfast for Champions" included UT Tyler, Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, TJC and Mitch Andrews.
To learn more, visit championsforchildren.org. The nonprofit is located at 4883 Hightech Drive in Tyler and is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.