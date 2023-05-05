To celebrate 60 years of service, the East Texas Chapter of the Links Inc. awarded 60 Chromebook notebooks to 60 school students in the community.
In lieu of hosting a social event to commemorate the chapter’s milestone, the Chromebooks were presented to the students during the organization’s Scholarship Awards Program in February at Boulter Middle School.
The awards program was free and open to the public.
The application period began November 2022 and ended Jan. 31 of this year. The process was based on “first-come, first-serve.”
The Chromebook Notebook Scholarship recipients were students from the following school districts: Gladewater, Hawkins, Lindale, Longview, Marshall, Tyler, Van and Whitehouse.
The organization said the awarding of the Chromebooks "helps to close the digital divide." An internal study was completed which found many do not have computers in their homes.
Founded in 1946, the Links Inc. is an international, not-for-profit corporation. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and others of African ancestry.
The East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. was established in 1964 to serve the Longview-Marshall Tyler areas, according to a press release.
The financial resources used to purchase the Chromebooks were a combination of a grant from the National Links, Inc., as well as members of the Western Area of the Links, Inc., and chapter allocations and individual donations by members of the East Texas Chapter.