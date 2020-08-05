Just ahead of 5:30 p.m., Assistant Principal Kristopher Reece took a peek out the door of Dixie Elementary, saw a long line of traffic snaking its way along the bus loop, and clapped his hands together.
“They’re on time,” he said. “They’re pulling up. Let’s go!”
Reece then snapped latex gloves over his hands -- just one of many precautions taken against the COVID-19 virus -- and hauled out an Igloo cooler full of frozen, tropical-flavored treats.
Somewhere along the sidewalk, he met up with new Principal Kimberly Simmons.
Then, together, they approached the first of many cars full of students.
As car after car pulled up, windows rolled down, students bounced in their seats, and waved, and nodded excitedly.
Yes, they said, they were excited to get back to school.
And yes, they said, they DID want a popsicle.
Wednesday’s “Popsicles in the Parking Lot” event, hosted by Reece and Simmons, was meant to be a safe, fun way for students and families to get acquainted with the duo ahead of the upcoming school year.
"We wanted to find a creative way to meet the kids and parents," Simmons explained.
Both she and Reece are beginning their new roles as the leaders of Dixie Elementary for the 2020-21 academic year, but are no strangers to Tyler ISD itself -- they’re both, they said, proud products of the district.
As an alumnus of Gary Elementary, Hogg and John Tyler, Reece admitted it did feel a bit surreal to be back as an administrator.
“You know, I was in these seats at some point,” Reece said. “And now I’m going to be assistant principal.”
Simmons couldn’t help but chuckle in agreement.
She, too, had come up through Tyler ISD, attending Orr Elementary, James S. Hogg Middle and, finally, John Tyler High School before heading off to college.
After graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University, Simmons returned to Tyler ISD as a sixth-grade English Language Arts teacher.
She most recently served as assistant principal at Hazel Owens Elementary School last year. She was assistant principal at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School prior to her time at Owens.
Simmons said she's excited to meet the kids, get to know them and help Dixie continue its academic success.
Dixie is currently rated with a B letter grade by the Texas Education Agency, Simmons said. And she hopes that already-high ranking will only improve under her leadership.
"I'm really blessed to be at Dixie," she said. "I really want us to be an A in the future. I think these kids are in a really great place to get there."
Under her new role, Simmons said the number one thing to do is help the kids be their best. She said the school has a strong leadership team to get the students where they need to be.
She said working with kids is what she was meant to do.
Simmons has a 5-year-old daughter who will be attending kindergarten at Dixie this year. Her husband, Justin, is an assistant principal at John Tyler.
Reece originally went to college for electrical engineering. His education career began at Cy-Fair ISD where he worked with special education students.
He later came to Tyler ISD, working first as a paraprofessional and then as an educator, before becoming a behavior support specialist back at Cy-Fair for some time.
When he heard that an opportunity might be opening up in Tyler again, though, he jumped on it -- and ultimately landed the new title as Dixie's assistant principal.
"I was ecstatic to come back and serve the community I grew up in,” he said. "I'm just here to support my principal."
Reece said he's ready to meet the community and help plant the seeds of success in the students' minds.
Dixie Elementary serves about 600 pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students.
The first day of school for Tyler ISD students is Aug. 19.