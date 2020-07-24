Cumberland Academy will soon have a new middle school campus to accommodate about 400 seventh and eighth graders. With this new building, the school will be able to restructure its elementary campus model as well.
Using the former location of East Texas Christian Academy at Roy Road in Tyler, the middle school, which is set to open for fall 2021, will include a cafeteria, gymnasium, baseball field and soccer or lacrosse field.
Construction for the middle school begins immediately.
With a new middle school, Cumberland Academy can reorganize and expand its elementary school on Shiloh Road into two campuses. The current elementary will house kindergarten through third grade, while the current middle school will host fourth through sixth graders. Each school campus will have its own principal and administrative staff, Cumberland Academy said in a statement.
The kindergarten building will have expanded space for Cumberland staff's children daycare and new Pre-K program, which will begin this upcoming school year.
"All of these changes will allow Cumberland Academy to accommodate over 250 new elementary aged students, significantly reducing the elementary school waiting list which averages 300-500 prospective students each year," the school's announcement said.
At the new middle school, there will be classrooms for band, orchestra, choir, dance, and theater as well as an enclosed courtyard will have games, areas to eat outdoors, and an amphitheater, according to the Cumberland Academy.
The building will be environmentally friendly and economically efficient with solar panels, an independent water source and waste disposal. The school will also have design centered around safety.
"The school will have a basic quadrangular design, singular daytime entrance, and security cameras (in conjunction with the Texas Guardian Program) which will make it one of the safest campuses in East Texas," the Cumberland Academy statement read.