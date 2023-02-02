Editor's Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Black leaders and community members in celebration of Black History Month.
Walking around the Chapel Hill ISD campuses, you can find Superintendent Lamond Dean with a huge smile. Not only does he enter classrooms and hallways with bright energy but also a sense of comfort that can be felt among the district as he greets, hugs and welcomes students and staff across campuses.
Dean has been in the education field for 26 years, at Chapel Hill ISD for 16, and has served as superintendent for five years. He is the district's first-ever Black superintendent.
While being in the education field, he has served in other roles such as coach, director of operations, high school principal, and deputy superintendent.
Dean is a product of Chapel Hill and is passionate about investing in children. But why is that? Dean said a big reason is because he understands what it felt to be a student in those hallways.
“I started my journey here in our district and got a chance to be impacted by so many people…,” he said.
From coaches, teachers and administrators, Dean said he had a strong foundation of people around him as he grew up in Chapel Hill that invested in him as a young student, especially as a young man growing up in a single family household that he considers a loving environment but also not a fluid upbringing by any means, he said.
“… I had an opportunity to be impacted by so many great people, they were great by spirit, by heart because they wanted the best for me,” Dean said.
According to Dean, education was not always on his radar growing up. Although educators shaped his life for the better and helped him navigate toward the right path, the education field wasn't where he expected to end up. He was inspired through his grandfather and mentor to become an architect.
While aiming for his passion which was to build things and to be around construction, Dean’s career path shifted throughout his athletic career where he had an opportunity to continue his education through sports, and accepted a coaching opportunity while working toward his degree.
While coaching part time, the passion to led students captured him. Dean recalls falling in love with kids and the job, which led him to pursue the shift of his degree to education.
“...I just fell in love with giving back and trying to invest in the children because I know without all those wonderful adults that I previously spoke about, if it wasn't for them, then I would not be sitting here talking to you today. And that's just my way of hopefully giving back to those who sometimes need a little help and need a couple of doors opened up for them. So that's what we try to do in our district,” he said.
Through his leadership position, Dean uses his upbringing and what made him strong to lead the district. Items in mind are focused on education opportunities and providing positive mentorship among students.
“We've really tried to focus a lot on educational opportunities. I know that our kids' background and demographics and sometimes social and economic status do not determine their destination. Many times people may label them as that, but I don't want that to be the calling card in our district. So we tried to put a lot of supports in place,” he said.
“...we really reinforce giving our kids connections, trying to establish those things in their lives and trying to provide positive mentorship. ... I was given many opportunities in life because of the positive people that were around me. It was not always my mother, although she was loving, she was a parent of three children and she had to work sometimes two, and even three jobs, to provide means for us to continue to grow as young people. But I had those individuals around me that ensured that I made the right decisions and went down the right route.”
While being motivated to inspire other students to be better, Dean does not forget about his path and how important it is to impact the community that he loves so much, he said.
As the first Black superintendent, Dean was also the first Black principal of Chapel Hill High School. While managing leadership roles, especially as superintendent, he said the importance as a minority under his positions has been to be a model and inspire students to be anything they set their heart out to be.
“... Obviously, there's gonna be doors and opportunities that open up, but I want to always shift children to know you can be anything that you set your mind to be. There is hard work, dedication and commitment that can provide those opportunities for you. We're very proud of what we've accomplished in our district. I'm very proud of being the first Black principal in our district and first Black superintendent in our district. Although that is something to be proud of, I just want to be a positive representative for all of our children, regardless of their backgrounds, and really what I want to be is a model,” he said.
Inside campuses, Dean walks with comfort greeting students and staff with a goal to connect and be more than just a superintendent. He currently has a goal to visit all campuses at least one day of the week, which is something he has established.
“It's about connection. I just love children and I love people. I have a passion for what we do in education and I love having a connection, watching our children grow, watching them grow academically, watching them grow with the interest that they are associated with. So for me, it's about culture. It's about visibility, I like high visibility like they engage with our kids and to know our people,” said Dean while driving to pay a visit to Kissam Intermediate.
"I constantly visit to build that connection and continue our relationships that we have on our campus because relationships are the most important to me. We have routines that we provide our kids, and we have a lot of resources to educate them based on what they desire, but the relationship is the most important core. So we try to live our mission and part of that is developing strong consistent relationship with all of our staff, our students, and so this is something that is probably one of the most important things that I do every day is to connect with our children, connect with our staff, connect with our community on every opportunity that I have to do so.”
In the leadership position, Dean feels honored to serve especially in the area he grew up with. He mentioned that his role is more than a job but it's a mission.
He said students are not just students to him but are part of his family where he takes them in with love, responsibility and care to put their future in forefront and treat them with the highest level of respect no matter who they are, he said.
“I treat our children like they are my very own because I'm the superintendent for the children in our district, like I want my own children's superintendent to continue to be. I want them to know that I love them and I have high expectations for them. I want them to do right, I want them to learn and I want them to grow…,” Dean said.