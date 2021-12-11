An East Texas fire department’s mission to engage the community with its firehouse was the greater purpose of Saturday’s “Breakfast with Santa” event in Chapel Hill.
Children who attended the event received a free breakfast made by members of the fire department and went home with three books as a gift. The most memorable part, though, was Santa.
Firefighter at the Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department Becky Barron coordinated the special Christmas event, which first began a year ago, when COVID-19 numbers peaked in the winter.
“I wanted to do something for the kids because they weren’t going to see Santa,” Barron said. She added that through the stresses of life, sometimes children need to grow up faster. Keeping small traditions like these alive, she said, helps them hold on to the childhood they have left.
With the intention of getting the community involved with the fire department, the breakfast was extended to all families of the Chapel Hill community.
This year, several locals got involved by donating books to be gifted to the children who attended the breakfast. Some donated books at the fire department and others left books at a donation box at a nearby gas station. About 75 books were donated.
Barron said she hoped the event helped children who may not get gifts.
Chapel Hill Fire Chief Dale Peterson said he uses the event to educate children on fire safety.
“We do it a lot throughout the year, especially in October for (Fire) Prevention Week,” Peterson said.
Some tips he shares with children are:
- If there’s a fire: Stop, drop and roll
- Know who to call: 9-1-1
- Know your name, address and where you live
- Communicate what’s going on
- Get out and keep distance from fire
Peterson’s 13-year-old granddaughter, Maggie Peterson, said eating breakfast with other children in the community and seeing Santa was fun and different from last year’s event.
“It was better (this year). More people came and had more community and service and stuff,” Maggie said.
Peterson's grandson, Abraham Gonzales, 9, said he had pancakes with syrup and got three books: a coloring book, a “Nutcracker” book and a “Wizard of Oz” book.
Gonzales said if he could meet the people who donated books he would thank them and let them know he really liked his books.
“(The children) are here because of Santa, it’s what they like to see, but hopefully, as kids get older, they’ll start learning the prevention, what to do if they are home by themselves, how to handle themselves, or any type of emergency,” Peterson said.
Peterson said the event will become an annual celebration and looks forward to doing it again next year.