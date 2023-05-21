Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of stories profiling graduating high school seniors in Smith County.
McKenzie Peery is no stranger to hard work; since entering high school she has ended her high school year as salutatorian or valedictorian all four years. This year, she will graduate as the 2023 valedictorian.
“It feels great to earn the title of valedictorian and the sense of relief that all my hard work is beginning to pay off,” she said. “It has never been about the ‘race’ or proving a point, but having a boundless mindset on what can be accomplished.”
However, Peery believes she couldn’t have accomplished so much in her four short years of high school without putting her faith first.
“Everything I have received, accomplished, and the titles I have been given is by the grace of God. While I have not always been by him, he has always been with me,” she said. “I could not be more thankful for the beautiful life he has turned around, the path he has engraved, and the many amazing people he has placed in my life.”
And, those accomplishments are plenty.
“The most rewarding part of my senior year is to see all the hard work I have envisioned over my 17 years off life become worth it in many aspects,” she said. “Becoming valedictorian, a certified pharmacy technician, named homecoming queen and to the first team all-district basketball team with first team all-state academic selections have been such a blessing; but I know my journey is not yet over.”
Peery, 17, said staying positive also helped her juggle so many responsibilities during her high school years.
“Juggling grades, extracurricular activities, and playing on multiple varsity sports teams has been challenging, but I am a firm believer in having a bright mindset,” she said. “If you stay positive and work hard enough you can manage to accomplish anything you set your mind to.”
“The most challenging part of my senior year was balancing college level classes while searching for a college home. It’s definitely exhausting and sometimes scary to find the college that best fits you, but you have to trust the process and find where you belong,” Peery said. “Sometimes you feel so close, yet so far away. Push through on those last final exams, those last graded assignments, and continuing to show up, it will all pay off.”
Peery went on to say being a student-athlete has been one of the highlights of her high school career.
“Being a student-athlete has been one of the greatest experiences in my life. All the adversity, love, and memories is something I will always cherish and have learned tremendously from. I have been fortunate enough not to shy away from challenging myself and breaking the stronghold of picking one side of the fence to fall on, but becoming both a student and an athlete,” she said. “I did not settle by barely making it by in one of the following sides, but wanted to be the best me I could be all around. The term ‘student-athlete’ has never been taken lightly and becoming the valedictorian while working in my sport has been a dream.”
Peery said her message to younger high school students would be to take risks and not be afraid to fail.
“Everybody has a story to tell, yet we must turn the trials to testimonies by not allowing our paths to collide with our future. Each day is a new beginning, a chance to reach for the stars and become one step closer to success. Disappointment is not avoidable, but when one door shuts, find a window to break through,” she said.
“The most important thing is to keep God in your life and your future will fall into place. Don’t be afraid to fail, but take risks and chase your dreams to the fullest. With success comes sacrifice; you must give in your time and attention to reach your goals,” Peery said.
Following graduation, Peery will attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi where she will study to become a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.