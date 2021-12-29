On Dec. 15, the Chapel Hill Junior High Honors Band and Ladies Varsity Choir visited The Hamptons Senior Living and the Atria Willow Park to help spread Christmas cheer to the community.
The band and choir combined played arrangements of “Jingle Bells,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “It Is Well,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” for the residents.
One resident said it was her birthday, and the concert brought extreme joy to her. Another resident teared up as it brought her back to the days she was in band. Many of the other residents thanked the band and choir with a joyful smile after the concert.
Jaylon Stewart, Chapel Hill Head Junior High Band Director, said the students look forward to the event every year.
"This concert is vital to our students as it is an opportunity for our students to learn the importance of giving to others by sharing their musical talent with others,” he said.
Besides the musical performances, residents also received ornaments made by the Chapel Hill Junior High Honors art classes.