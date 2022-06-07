Chapel Hill ISD Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved the 2022-23 Compensation Plan offering significant pay raises for teachers and staff.
Through the approval of the new compensation plan, the teacher starting pay will be set to $50,000 with continuing teachers receiving an increase of $1,600, according to a press release from the district. All other employees will see an increase of three percent based on the midpoint of their pay grade.
“We value the contributions our teachers and staff make for our students at Chapel Hill ISD. When we are reviewing compensation plans the Board’s core objective is to recruit and retain highly professional, passionate employees with serving hearts,” School Board President Les Schiminkey said.
The plan will take effect the 2022-23 academic year, and covers a variety of employee incentive opportunities:
Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) Stipend: $7,000 to $29,000 for designated high performing teachers.
Employee Performance Incentive: Up to $1,000 for all employees.
CHISD Loyalty Incentive: Up to $2,000 for all employees with years of service milestones. Incentive pay begins at five years of service with CHISD.