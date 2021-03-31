Chapel Hill High School life skills student John White loves having fun and showing everyone what he and his rabbit, Tiny, can do with hard work and dedication.
On Wednesday, White and his life skills classmates showed the rabbits they've been taking care of for a year during the Smith County Junior Livestock Show at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church in Tyler.
Shawna Daughtry, Chapel Hill High School life skills teacher, said in 2019, there was just one life skills student showing a rabbit at the livestock show.
In 2020, the show was canceled due to COVID-19, but since the last show two years ago, there are now seven students showing the breeder rabbits.
She explained that the students have to feed and give water to their rabbits twice a day. Students also groom the animals and clean their cages.
"It teaches life skills for daily living because they have to feed, water and clean their cage," Daughtry said. "It also teaches a career connection because they have to take care of a living thing. It teaches them responsibility."
Taking care of the rabbits is also a "good therapeutic experience" and "wonderful life skill," Daughtry said.
While there is a chance of winning, that's not why White and other Chapel Hill students were there on Wednesday.
"It's not all about winning," White said. "It's about having fun."
White said he enjoys taking care of the animals and "living the Texas life."
"(It's about) trying to show people you can work hard," he said. "Teamwork makes the dream work."
The Smith County Junior Livestock Show continues through this Friday at the church, located at 11915 Farm-to-Market Road 2015.
The show participants includes agriculture and FFA students across Smith County. More information for the show schedule can be found at smithcountyjls.com.