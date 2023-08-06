The Chapel Hill community gathered Saturday for an expo that not only provided hours of fun but also helpful resources for local families.
Before the Back2School Expo kicked off at 3 p.m., families were invited to Bethel Baptist Church for a backpack and school supplies distribution event.
“Every year, Chapel Hill ISD does a Pack The Bus school supply drive. This year, we partnered up with Bethel Baptist Church because they have also been doing a supply drive,” said Belen Casillas, communications director and Chapel Hill ISD Education Foundation executive director.
Casillas said the district and church each gathered 200 backpacks to come together to offer 400 for the community.
“... Bethel led on a donation drive where all of the donations that came through that drive would be to buy the supplies that were going inside those backpacks. Last year, Bethel impacted 200 students. This year together, we are able to impact 400 students,” Casillas said.
School lists were selected in order to help out students ranging from pre-K to third grade, as well as fourth through sixth grade. Included in these lists were items such as backpacks, notebook paper, index cards, markers and pencils.
“It really helps financially,” said Amber Knighten, a parent who participated in the school drive.
“Chapel Hill ISD has around 3,300 students, and now with the current economy most families don’t mind additional help with school supplies,” said Casillas. “It’s not the full school supply list, and that’s because we are limited by the amount of donations that we receive so we are truly grateful for all of the donations that we got this year, and look forward to getting more donations next year to impact a greater amount of families.”
The drive and expo brought out many local families.
“We’ve seen the ad with the Chapel Hill registration, and we decided to come and get backpacks and school supplies,” said Daney Mosley, a parent participating in the drive. “The expenses have gotten more and more each year, so we had to look for alternatives to get them what we needed to get. Being a single parent, it helps me out quite a bit.”
Phillip Boyd, an alumni from Chapel Hill High School and a volunteer, traveled from Dallas to help participate.
“We have a nonprofit called Nadine’s Game, (Nadine is my grandmother) and we serve in the Dallas and Fort Worth area,” said Boyd. “I’m from here, so I hadn’t had the opportunity to come home and serve from home so this was a great opportunity to do so. Once we talked to Chapel Hill ISD they were on board with us partnering with them. I’m appreciative to be able to come back home and be able to serve my own community.”
Boyd feels a personal connection in giving back to his community, and helping the kids.
“When I was in school we didn’t have a lot of people come to the school or come back and pour into us and tell us about their journey as they went through school too,” said Boyd. “If you have a journey, you have a story. There’s a kid out here who’s following those same footsteps. If you can just help one kid, it helps out.”
Following the drive was the Back2School Expo held at Chapel Hill High School. It featured enrollment assistance, Parent Action Committee information, an opportunity to engage with local vendors and nonprofits, and a family fun zone with games, activities and food trucks.
“At the center of it all is our students,” said Casillas. “We want to reach more and more families to equip these students with these resources. Every year we hope to continue the partnership, and every year we hope to reach more and more families who see themselves in need. We love that our community came out donated to this event and truly helped these families get the resources that they need.”