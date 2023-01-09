Chapel Hill ISD Kissam Intermediate is ready to stock up its library and classrooms with a new selection of 1,700 Spanish books.
The books are funded through Title III funds and were bought for the district to cater to biliteracy students, and the "new type" of bilingual students who learn both languages at the same time, said Jadwiga Mews, director of Bilingual/ESL at Chapel Hill ISD.
“We have to start changing the way that we tackle instruction for our new bilingual students and that means that we have to cater to their native language, whatever that might be. Here in Chapel Hill, the majority are Spanish speakers, so for me it was really important to find resources, these books in Spanish, to get them excited to read again. And also, it's just important to cultivate your language too, because our Spanish-speaking community in the nation is growing,” she said.
According to a ethnic distribution of 2021, the Chapel Hill ISD student population consists of 51.5% of Hispanic students.
Mews said the district wants to fulfill the goal of a dual language program which allows students to be biliterate in both languages which will allow them to fulfill jobs for the community that will benefit the English and Hispanic community.
Books will be open to check out and distributed to some classes at the end of January after a family literacy event that will showcase the variety of new books and will also give parents tips they can apply at home to promote what they’re learning in class.
Chapel Hill students got a sneak peek of the books on Friday, when an overwhelming amount of emotions filled the library at Kissam Intermediate.
Jander Perez, fourth grade student, said he likes to read in Spanish because he understands the language more.
“I really do like reading in Spanish and now if we’re having more books, I like to read new books and get to know more,” he said.
Kalet Padron, fourth grade student, said he feels excited, especially for the variety of books that are going to be offered in Spanish such as sports-related books and the well-known series "Captain Underpants."
Jacqueline Flach, fourth grade bilingual teacher at Kissam, watched her class react to the books and said the new literacy items are a blessing for her and the students.
“I feel like it's always been a need, so there’s always been something missing. Now that we have books that students can read in their native language, it's almost like it's normal now. We provided to fill their needs because they’re working with their skills in both languages in order to get them to achieve a level of biliteracy that’s going to carry to middle and high school and then hopefully they’re going to increase their language skills in both because a bilingual brain works double,” she said. “Having these resources available for them will help them keep their native language and as well as improve their literacy, not only in one language but also their native language as well. This is a blessing for us and them.”
Flach has Spanish books in her classroom and said they bring a sense of comfort to her students. With the new purchase, she feels happy to be able to provide this opportunity for students, especially to showcase the “color” words of the Spanish language.
Mews handpicked all books that will make their debut to the campus. The selection includes fiction, bilingual books, sports, historical, cross-curricular books, and more.
She hopes that students not only get excited to read but read in Spanish and build biliteracy among their education.