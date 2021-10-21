After almost two months, Chapel Hill ISD has lifted its temporary mask mandate due to an "extreme decrease in COVID-19 cases."
Chapel Hill trustees chose to lift the masking requirement Monday night during the district's board meeting. The removal of the mandate became effective Tuesday, according to a statement on the district's Facebook page.
"District administrators will continue to monitor and track COVID-19 cases district wide," the social media post read.
The board of trustees implemented the mask mandate Aug. 31 in an effort to reduce rising COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
During the board's August meeting, trustees heard presentations from Superintendent Lamond Dean and the Northeast Texas Public Health District about the rise in COVID-19 diagnoses on campuses.
At that time, Dean said there was no set end date for the mask mandate, but officials would review COVID-19 data within the district daily to determine if masking would be necessary.
Last month, district officials reported a significant decrease in new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
In September, the Texas Attorney General's Office threatened legal action against Chapel Hill ISD and others like Longview and Lufkin ISDs for violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, which prohibits governmental entities and officials from requiring face coverings or vaccines.
The attorney general’s office posted a list of entities that are non-compliant with the executive order, and the list also notes which school districts have received a letter from the Texas AG’s Office.
In a letter sent to Dean on Sept. 3, Austin Kinghorn, general counsel for the Texas Attorney General’s Office, said the mandate requiring students and faculty to wear face masks while at school exceeded the district’s authority that has been restricted by Abbott’s executive order.
The AG's office did not ultimately involve CHISD in litigation, but the district has not yet been removed from the non-compliant list, which was last updated on Oct. 5.
The district's COVID-19 case tracker can be found at bit.ly/COVID19TrackerCHISD.