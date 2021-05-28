Over 180 Chapel Hill High School graduates walked the stage at Bulldog Stadium on Friday night.
Before graduating seniors received their diploma, Principal Jason Caldwell took the stage and conducted a moment of silence for two students that were meant to be part of the graduating class, Jeremy Harner and Jiree Mobley.
Both students died several years ago due to two separate reasons, both were honored with a moment of silence and two empty seats with white roses.
Chapel Hill Valedictorian Katherine Adams reflected on the past years of walking the halls and the struggles her and her classmates have gone through. She thanked her family, the custodial staff, Quizlet and everyone who impacted her high school career.
“Each of us has overcome so much as a class and individually to get here today. While there have been countless barriers that tried to keep us from succeeding, we made it to the finish line and have overcome them. Not only have we persevered through obstacles, but we’ve done so while achieving great things along the way,” Adams said.
Adams also talks about what the future holds and inspires the class with positive affirmations.
“While we’ve definitely been through many struggles and earned plenty of gray hairs, the struggles are far from over. Each of us will continue to face heartache throughout our lives. We will lose our jobs, battle with illness, lose loved ones, make many mistakes, procrastinate too much because of Netflix, and even want to give up from time to time. However, we will also, like we have done so many other times, rise up to any and all challenges and find a way to overcome them. This I know for certain,” Adams said.
“I also know for certain that not all of us will become doctors, lawyers, or engineers, and not all of us will go to college. Some of us will go to trade school, take over the family business, or even be stay at home parents. All of which is okay, as long as we each find success and happiness that fits our definitions, not anyone else’s,” Adams added.
Adams ended the speech with a message to the graduating class of Chapel Hill.
“To my peers, the class of 2021, I sincerely hope that each and everyone of you find a career and a life where you are happy and feel ready for all of life’s challenges, while having the conviction that you can and will overcome anything,” Adams said.
Adams will attend Texas A&M University Commerce Honors College on a full-ride scholarship to major in nursing. She hopes to work as a pharmacy technician while she’s in school.
Salutatorian Issac Frayre took the stage with a speech to prepare the graduating class for what the future holds.
“Today marks the beginning of the next chapter in our lives. While we may not follow the same path or share the same ideals, this is our chance to prove ourselves, not only to society or each other but to ourselves. We are entering the prime of our lives. This is the point of no return as most of us enter a new way of life. I know to some it may seem intimidating at first and to that I would like to give a word of advice. Try to live life with your head up high. Don’t let your own weakness or sense of uselessness deter your path. Set your heart ablaze. Just grit your teeth and look straight ahead. Don’t sit around and bide your time because time itself won’t stop for you to catch up,” Frayre said.
Frayre will attend Texas A&M University in College Station to major in engineering. He hopes to own an engineering firm someday.