Breast Cancer Awareness month lasts throughout the month of October. Knowing the signs, what to look out for and knowing who it can affect is important, as one in eight women can be diagnosed, and one out of 100 men can be diagnosed.
Ronna Best, a certified breast cancer nurse, has been working with breast cancer patients for the past eight years at Ross Breast Center, a Christus Trinity Mother Frances clinic and has worked in breast cancer studies and with breast cancer patients at Texas Oncology.
Day-to-day, Best works with patients from the moment they’re diagnosed with breast cancer. She talks to them shortly after the physician gives them the diagnosis. She also works with high-risk breast cancer patients. She helps facilitate appointments for them to see specialists, such as surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, plastic surgeons and schedules breast MRI appointments from their time of diagnosis.
She shares her experience and what to look out for.
“The way to prevent breast cancer is to start with self exams in your 20s,” Best said. Younger women’s breast tissue may feel lumpy and there may be bumps, but that’s normal due to hormonal influences, Best said.
Breast cancer is something that is typically not painful, and lesions found are very rare. Though a hereditary breast cancer diagnosis is rare and only 85 to 90% of patients diagnosed have no family history of breast cancer, Best said it’s important to know significant family history, such as an aunt, mother, sister or a grandmother. In those cases, mammogram screening is recommended earlier in age.
“Everyone needs to start screening at age 40 and screen annually. There’s no age cut off, there’s no upper age limit for stopping mammograms,” she said. “When you get to the point as you age that there was nothing you would do if there was an abnormality found, that’s when you can stop, but until then, you need to screen annually,” she added.
Best explained men can also get breast cancer, but oftentimes won’t get checked because they’re embarrassed they have a lump in their breast tissue, she said.
Gynecomastia is also a condition often seen in men, which is when male breast tissue develops and there is an enlargement of breast tissue. This can happen because of medication or genetics, Best said. She said for men, monthly self exams are not recommended because a change in a male’s breast may be more noticeable. It is recommended to evaluate changes.
“The important thing is to do a monthly self exam by looking in the mirror at their breast tissue and feeling their breast tissue to make sure they don’t feel anything different than they’ve been feeling,” she said.
When feeling breast tissue, Best said to look out for lumps including in the armpit area up to the collarbone and toward the bottom of the rib cage where the breast tissue stops.
“What you’re looking for is a change. The first time you feel your breast tissue, if you feel a lump, if you feel something different, a lot of the times you’ll feel literally a lump, that may be normal to you,” she said, adding it can be okay to feel lumps.
But knowing if month to month is the same is important.
“If there’s a different lump, if there’s a painful lump,” she said.
When looking in the mirror, Best said to look out for changes in the skin, such as dimpling, nipple retraction or a change in the areola. If a change in color of the skin, a persistent rash or a clear or bloody discharge is noticed, Best said it needs to be examined by a physician.
“It’s important to note that not every lump that you feel, not every change is a cancer. Most are not, but you want to make sure you get it checked so you can ensure it’s not something you need to worry about,” Best said.
A healthy lifestyle will help prevent breast cancer, Best said. Avoiding obesity, excessive alcohol and smoking can be linked to breast cancer.
“If you’re doing health drinks or health shakes or supplements, you want to make sure you know the estrogen and progesterone content of those, especially if you have a family history of breast cancer. You want to make sure those are monitored,” she said, adding that once a breast cancer starts growing, hormones can feed a breast cancer.
Best said early stage breast cancers are very treatable. Up to 95% of early stage breast cancers, if diagnosed and treated early, the five year survival can happen. As a cancer grows at a higher stage, it can be more detrimental, require more treatment and can lead to death, she said.
“A woman has to be her own advocate. She knows her own body better than any doctor, any provider, and to be her own advocate and to really push to find out what’s going on and why an abnormality is happening,” Best said.
It is not an older woman's disease, she warns, as she’s seen patients in their 20’s with breast cancer.
“You just have to be proactive in your own care and not let anybody brush it off if you feel something is absolutely abnormal,” she said.
Women over the age of 40 do not need a physician order for a mammogram screening, and can schedule them online through their MyChart, Beast said.
The Ross Breast Center also has a mobile unit that visits smaller surrounding towns that may not have a breast center in their area.