Just in time to grab some last-minute holiday gifts, Tyler ISD's Caldwell Arts Academy is unveiling their Caldwell Curiosity Shop, where those interested can buy student-produced merchandise and pieces of art.
“We’ve got blank art cards in groups of five with envelopes,” said digital arts teacher Julianna Wynn. “They’re all different images. We’ve got scrolling earrings, glass-fused pendants. We’ve got a mixed bag of student designed stickers; and we’ve also got the calendar – which is mostly photography from the digital arts students in middle school. We’ve also got T-shirts that were designed and printed by Ridiculously Good Threads, which is right across the street.”
Principal Bobby Markle said he hopes that by selling their art, students get a hands-on understanding of how art and entrepreneurship work together.
The best part? All of the money from the sold merchandise goes straight back in to the school, so the students can continue producing their art.
“The premise is we wanted a platform where artists could showcase their work,” Markle said. “Art does have an element of entrepreneurship. The hope is that the kids see the value of themselves as artists, that all the money we make goes directly back to them.”
The biggest art project that students produced was the 2021 calendar, filled with students’ photography. Markle said the calendar's photos are mostly from the school's middle school digital arts students.
Caldwell Middle-schooler Kamryn Dixon said the photography class that helped produce the calendar gave her the opportunity to delve deeper into photography and develop her skills and critical eye.
“I’ve been into photography my whole life, and I’ve been inspired to take photos and just share how I see things through my perspective,” Dixon said. “I find it super relaxing to just take a photo of something and capture the moment of it.”
Dixon also takes photos for the school’s magazine.
“Our shop is really about arts and local community,” Markle said. “This isn’t just a holiday shop, it’s called the ‘Caldwell Curiosity Shop.’ It’ll keep going but we targeted the holidays to really kick it off. Hopefully, every year we’ll have a new calendar for the holiday rush.”
For Wynn, she hopes this isn’t just something for the students, but that it teaches them that their art can make them money one day.
“I hope the kids can see the relationship between what they’re designing as artists and career opportunities that they will have,” Wynn said.
Markle said if people order before Monday, the school can get the item to them before the holiday break.
Those interested in purchasing an item from Caldwell’s Curiosity Shop can visit sites.google.com/tylerisd.org/caldwell-curiosity-shop/home.