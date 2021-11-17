Caldwell Arts Academy will bring a classic Disney favorite to life in its upcoming musical productions of Matilda Jr. and Matilda.
Each November, Caldwell students put on a major production. Shawna Lynch, Caldwell Arts Academy Matilda Jr. Musical Production Director, said the students have been rehearsing since September and she is excited for the community and student body to see the show.
“The audience can expect a lot of energy, great numbers and it’s just really upbeat. They can expect a really good story of a girl who didn’t have a great home life, but is going against the odds and really succeeded," Lynch said. "She kinda has these special powers and it’s pretty cool, it's just a good story all around with great music."
Lynch said the cast and crew of Matilda Jr. consists of 61 students ranging in third, fourth and fifth grade and also three tech students who have been practicing three times a week.
Caldwell Arts Academy Principal Bobby Markle said the school's vision for this musical is to create a grand Broadway-level production the community enjoys and the students deserve.
“With parents who volunteer on the weekends to build sets, to our investment as a school and lighting, projections and costumes, we want to give our kids an experience that really is rivaled by very few, especially in the East Texas area because it's on a big stage and it's a grand feeling,” Markle said. “These kids will have audiences from anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people. They experience something that really supports their gifts and talents as artists.”
Markle said he hopes the production allows the community to gain pride toward Tyler and the students of Caldwell.
“It's not your average school production, it's a true musical and we appreciate the ability to be able to do it for the community,” he said. “You’re not going to see something at this level in East Texas without coming and seeing our musicals. In my six years of being a principal, I'm wowed by it every year. We put out a lot of great shows and great productions, and this is just another level for that.”
Matilda Jr., performed by third- through fifth-graders, is set at 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. Matilda, the sixth through eighth grade performance, is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased by calling 903-262-2250, in person the day of the event or online at https://caldwellartsacademy.brushfire.com