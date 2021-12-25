A Tyler ISD school was selected as the only school in Texas to create ornaments for the state tree at the 2021 National Christmas Tree Display in Washington, D.C.
Approximately 12 one-of-a-kind ornaments were designed and created by Caldwell Arts Academy students with the purpose of symbolizing the history, heritage and culture of students’ Texas homeland. Students from 58 schools across the nation and abroad designed the ornaments for the America Celebrates display, where 58 smaller trees surround the National Christmas Tree. The display is open for visitors throughout December.
According to the National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 website, students in visual arts classes at Caldwell Arts Academy started the ornament project with a collaborative brainstorming.
As a group, they discussed all the things that make Texas unique – from barbecue to tumbleweeds. After making a giant list, students began their preliminary sketches. When they were satisfied with their depiction of Texas, they moved on to their ornament paper, drawing lightly first, then finishing with colored pencil or watercolor.
Quinn Squyres, a fifth-grader whose ornament is featured on the National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 website, said she enjoyed knowing her art will bring something beautiful to the Texas tree.
“I feel really happy to have accomplished getting my ornament on the national tree website and the state tree in Washington D.C.,” Quinn said. “I drew a longhorn, and it is special to Texas and me. My grandparents live on a farm, and longhorns live across the street. This was my inspiration.”
Caldwell Academy students who participated in the event include Aidan Ginn, Riley Klofenstine, Gerardo Reyes, Raymundo Olivares, Quinn Squyres, Nailynn Morales, Blake Hulcy, Alyssia Martines, Frida Cuevas, Desiree Sanchez, Brianna Castillo and Kennedy Carmichael.
Caldwell Principal Bobby Markle spoke about what this meant for his school.
“Caldwell Academy is all about opportunities for our stars to showcase their talents, and this is on a whole new scale for us,” Markle said. “To have their work displayed in our nation’s capital on behalf of the state of Texas is a true honor. When the students found out the scale of this project, they all were stunned that so many people would see it.”
The America Celebrates ornament program is an annual collaboration of the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation and the U.S. Department of Education, who worked with states and territories to identify elementary, middle, and high schools to participate in the America Celebrates program.
The National Christmas Tree Lighting has strong ties to education. In 1923, a letter arrived at the White House from the District of Columbia Public Schools proposing that a decorated Christmas tree be placed on the South Lawn of the White House. On Christmas Eve that year, President Calvin Coolidge walked from the Oval Office to the Ellipse and pushed a button that lit the first National Christmas Tree. It was a 48-foot balsam fir donated by Middlebury College in Vermont. Since 1973, the National Christmas Tree has been a living tree that can be viewed year-round in President’s Park – one of America’s 423 national parks.