Tyler ISD’S Caldwell Arts Academy held its annual Veterans Day program Thursday with a variety of musical performances from percussion, ukulele, band and choir showcases.
“It’s our tribute (and) our honor to do this presentation for our veterans who are with us today and who are not with us today. It’s a ‘thank you for your service, thank you for what you do for this country,’” Caldwell Arts Academy Principal Bobby Markle said.
Jan Snook, Caldwell Arts Academy kindergarten to fifth grade Instrumental Arts teacher, said the students took one to two months practicing for the program.
“They always come out and they always shine; they always blow us away,” she said.
Kindergarten to fifth grade students performed a vocal and instrumental piece for the showcase. The specialty programs involved in the show were fourth- and fifth-graders of choir and music mosaic, ukulele students and Windstar and percussion band members who performed patriotic songs.
For the student body and attendees, the show was even more special this year. Families and students of Caldwell were invited to send pictures of their veteran family members, which were showcased during the show. Pictures of students were also placed, allowing them to show pride for their loved ones.
“We had over 50 families who participated, this was the first time that we’ve done that in a show,” Snook said. “It was really a wonderful way for our families to show their pride in their loved ones who have served.”
The showcase also included poems and a tribute to all military branches for local veterans who attended.
Cindy Dempsey, Vocal Arts teacher, was also part of putting together the show. Dempsey said the show couldn’t happen without the teachers and administrators. Dempsey said she is extremely proud of the students at Caldwell.