Teachers, administrators, students and community members celebrated the 20th anniversary of Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy with a unicorn, face painting, hip-hop and drill team performances, balloon animals and flower crowns.
During the event last Thursday, Tyler Mayor Don Warren read a proclamation recognizing the school and its anniversary.
Guests also went down memory lane with memorabilia from 20 years ago, allowing former and current students to see the impact and change of the school over time.
Caldwell Arts Academy started in Sept. 25, 2001 and opened its doors to former Gary Elementary students and 125 magnet students from area public and private schools in the Tyler ISD area.
“What made it different at the time was they offered extra art programming, arts, drama and music. It was different and a program that Tyler never had,” Caldwell Arts Academy Principal Bobby Markle said.
Over the years Caldwell Art Academy has grown from a kindergarten through fifth-grade school to a kindergarten through eighth grade program. The school is still audition based for students wanting to attend.
Markle said there’s a lot of things coming in the next few years and he wants to continue expanding to the community.
“We want to continue our vision of being a premier fine arts magnet program in the state of Texas that really embraces the community with a lot of different programs such as our musicals and dance showcases,” he said. “We want to provide more resources for downtown Tyler and the auditorium, bringing events and activities related to the arts for families and the community.”
Caldwell Arts Academy has an estimated 600 students. For those interested in joining Caldwell Arts Academy, Markle said the application and auditions will be held in January.
“We want people to know we’re a community-based school that we would love anybody to be a part of that values the arts and sees its potential for their kid,” Markle said.
Applications and more information can be found at tylerisd.org/o/caa.
Markle also thanked some of the sponsors of the 20th anniversary celebration, including Shannon Franzen, Realtor Coldwell Banker Apex, Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott, LLP.