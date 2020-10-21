Bullard ISD is ending its remote learning as more than half of virtual education students are failing at least one class or having excessive absences.
In a letter to families and community members, Superintendent Jack Lee said the decision was made after reviewing student performance and attendance data from the first six-week grading period. Remote instruction will end on Nov. 6 and beginning Nov. 9 all students must report for in-person instruction.
"The data revealed that virtual instruction has not been successful for most of our students, and the added burden placed on our teachers is unsustainable," Lee said.
Nov. 9 coincides with the third six-week grading period, Lee said. Only students who are medically fragile or live with someone who is medically fragile will be able to continue remote learning.
However, documentation from a medical doctor is required and it must be submitted to the campus principal by Nov. 4. Remote instruction will also be offered to any student who is under a short-term quarantine order from a governmental authority or a recommendation from a healthcare provider, Lee wrote in the letter.
Lee offered the following other options to parents not wanting in-person instruction: withdraw from Bullard ISD to home school, enroll in a private or charter school or request a transfer to another school district.
Lee added that Bullard ISD is committed to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and all employees and students are expected to follow the guidelines on campus. He also thanked the faculty and stuff for helping the students be successful.
"As we have always done, we will continue to strive to provide the best education possible for our students," Lee said.
Bullard ISD joins other area schools, including Tyler, Whitehouse, Hawkins, Mineola ISDs, in choosing to suspend online only learning.