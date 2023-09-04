BULLARD — An East Texas school district is mourning the loss of a teacher.
Bullard Elementary School teacher Kathy Sleeper died Sunday after complications from surgery, Bullard ISD said in a news release Monday afternoon.
Sleeper was the elementary school's STEAM Lab teacher for the past seven years and was part of the Bullard ISD family for 20 years, the district said. Bullard ISD said it is "deeply saddened" to share the news of her passing.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sleeper family during this difficult time," Bullard ISD said in a statement.
Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said entering her 20th year with the district, Sleeper's impact on the district was profound.
“That is 20 years of making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students," Lee said. "Kathy was an extraordinary teacher. She embodied what we believe and what we do here at Bullard ISD, and that was so evident by how much she was loved by her students.”
Bullard ISD counselors and administrators will be on campus to support students and staff throughout the day on Tuesday. They will continue to be available this week and as long as needed.
In lieu of flowers, the Sleeper family requests donations to be made in Mrs. Sleeper’s memory to Bullard Education Foundation, 1426B South Houston Street, Bullard, Texas 75757.
Sleeper, 75, dedicated her life to teaching young children, according to her obituary published by Boren-Conner Funeral Home. Before her career at Bullard ISD, Sleeper was a kindergarten teacher at Alpine Elementary school for 20 years.
She received her bachelor’s degree in child development and family relations from Texas Tech University in 1969. She completed her master’s of education degree in 1982 at Sul Ross State University, according to her obituary.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lee; son Lance, and his wife Krista; daughter Hillary Beard and her husband Issac; sister Judy Taylor; grandchildren Allyson Beard, Dawson Beard, Landon Sleeper, and J.T. Sleeper.