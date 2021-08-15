Balloons dropped from the ceiling and music filled the room as more than 425 Bullard ISD employees received a $1,000 signing incentive to honor their hard work and dedication at the school district's annual convocation last week.
Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee announced the new incentive that came from savings in the district’s operational budget.
Through using operational funds for the incentives, the district can focus more on its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which is money from the federal government that school districts received to support student learning and gaps related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The payout was approved during the BISD board of trustees Aug. 9 workshop meeting. The trustees also approved the proposed 2021-2022 employee compensation plan, which includes pay increases for all employees.
This year's Bullard convocation was a super-hero-themed event, where Lee praised employees for their dedication to student success and encouraged them to continue making a difference in the lives of their students.
“We look forward to seeing students come through the door on the first day of school next Wednesday with a smile on their face and to you building relationships with them to be the very best they can be,” Lee said. “You are changing lives every single day. I hope everyone in the auditorium understands this. It does not matter if you are a teacher, administrator, custodian, bus driver, or any other role. You make a difference every day to make sure we do the very best for students.”
District administrators and school board trustees recognized employees who marked their five, 10, 15, 20, 30, and 35 years of service milestones before Lee described the district’s newly created five-year strategic plan.
According to the district, the plan will guide Bullard ISD in its mission of "building relationships, inspiring learning, serving the community, and developing character that will ensure every student is uniquely prepared for their future."
“Together, we will empower today so that our students can embrace tomorrow,” Lee said.
Bullard ISD students return to their classrooms on Wednesday.