The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees on Monday adopted the 2022-23 school budgets and set the district's new tax rates.
At the special-called meeting, the board approved a budget of $27,533,900 before adopting a total tax rate of $1.4346 per $100 valuation.
The adopted tax rate includes a maintenance and operation rate of $0.9346 and an interest and sinking rate of $0.5000. Compared to the 2021-2022 adopted tax rate, the maintenance and operation rate decreased due to rising property values. The increase comes in the sinking rate as planned with the $103 million bond package voters approved in May.
The bond package provides a new middle school campus, campus additions at the primary, elementary, and high school campuses, renovations to the current middle school campus, and new baseball, softball, tennis, and a multipurpose facility.
Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said it is essential to provide students with the resources they need to continue to be a top-performing district.
“During our budget development process, our Chief Financial Officer and I visited with administrative staff, teachers, and our board of trustees,” Lee said. “The information gathered from these groups allowed us to develop a budget based on the needs of our students, staff, and community while also working to support the Bullard ISD Strategic Plan.”
Additionally, Bullard ISD prioritizes the responsible use of one-time, state and federal government-provided Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to support its general operating budget.
“Use of these ESSER funds has allowed the district to provide much-needed pay increases for our faculty and staff, increased technology for our students, and instructional support for our faculty through supplies, resources, and personnel support,” Lee added.
Bullard ISD budget and tax information, including tax rate history, is available at bullardisd.net .