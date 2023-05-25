Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of stories highlighting graduating high school seniors in Smith County.
A Bullard senior is taking leadership to a new level all while juggling FFA competitions, National Honor Society, winning several awards, being a member of Vet Science Team and Farms Skills Team, earning the Discovery Degree, Greenhand Degree, Chapter Farmer Degree, and Lone Star Degree; the most degrees you can earn in high school, and more.
Landyn Kidd, 18, who is the FFA vice president, is taking her leadership role very seriously and hopes to be an inspiration for younger students just starting high school.
“I believe that leaders are meant to inspire and lead others in the right direction. Leaders make a way for everyone to work together; they don’t tear someone down; they build them up,” she said. “Leaders can exemplify that no one can exceed alone, and that having someone there to help and lead is what almost all people need to succeed in life.
“Becoming an officer increased my knowledge of leadership in so many ways. I have learned that leadership is the ability of someone to help or influence others to do the right thing and lead them in the right direction."
Kidd said she feels she shines the most in her FFA roles and her accomplishment since being a part of the organization, which she credits with changing her life.
“When I was younger I showed performance horses and loved every moment of it. When I stopped showing, I knew I could not stay away from the agriculture industry or from showing animals,” she said. “That is when I began the organization that changed my life, my eighth grade year, which was in 2018. This organization was the FFA.”
FFA stands for Future Farmers of America; the organization teaches the meaning of agriculture and the development of agricultural leadership.
Kidd said when she joined the organization, she began showing pigs and loved every moment of it.
“As I became more involved in the FFA, I became a Greenhand Officer and eventually I decided to run for Chapter Office and now am a Chapter Officer for the Bullard FFA,” Kidd said.
Kidd said she is particularly passionate about encouraging other females to follow what they love and be a role model for those who might doubt themselves.
“I would say to females who want to hold leadership roles that they should go for it, stand up and run for the position they desire. Women should not be afraid that they cannot be a part of a leadership role that they want because there are more guys running and it can be intimidating as well,” she said. “A lot of times they believe they wouldn’t have a chance, but that is not true.”
“I would like to also share with young girls that they don’t need to be a timid and quiet person who sits back and chooses not to speak up about what their opinions are. They should not be afraid of what someone else might think, but they should be confident in what they believe,” Kidd continued. “Anyone can be a leader no matter what their personality, race, size, height, color, or even if they are a quiet person; no matter what you can be a leader with a little bit of faith and commitment.”
Kidd said she hopes to help other young women understand that they can be a role model and don't have to live in the shadows of anyone you think may have a greater authority over you.
“If you gain the confidence and show what qualities you have, you can be just as great of a leader as anyone else,” she said.
In addition to being an FFA officer, Kidd is also in the National Honor Society and has already been awarded several scholarships.
Kidd said she feels balancing it all has been one of her biggest accomplishments.
“I think my biggest accomplishment in high school would be balancing out my duties as an officer, and keeping up with all my upper level and college courses,” she said. “A lot of times I stay up late doing homework, while also having to get ready for contests the next day.”
“I am a pretty organized person when it comes to being in multiple organizations. Being in the NHS and the FFA, I have a lot of duties that come about within these organizations, but I always plan accordingly and write dates down of things we are doing to make sure that there are no conflicts that occur,” Kidd said. “I make sure my duties with the FFA do not interfere with my duties and community service that I do for the National Honor Society.”
Kidd is also a part of the Chick-fil-A Leadership Team, has been Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion at multiple Livestock shows, breed Champion York at National Western Livestock Show in Denver, earned Proficiency in Horse Judging Award and Swine Production Award, and has earned five different certifications including Floral, Animal Science, Vet Medicine, Livestock Selection, and Plant Science through agriculture programs.
Her scholarships include The American Paint Horse Association Scholarship, The Blake Kelly Memorial Scholarship, The Smith County Youth Expo Scholarship, and The Nicky Wheeler Memorial Scholarship.
Kidd credits her agriculture teachers with bringing out the leader she is today.
“I would not be the self-confident leader that I am today without my ag teachers pushing me and motivating me to begin speaking contests, career development contests, and to become an officer,” she said. “I now have the courage to do things I wouldn’t have done when I was younger. As a leader, I take every opportunity to do and help with my chapter to make it better.”
“And, I want to encourage everyone to find their passion and don’t be afraid to take risks. Take the first step, because every step after will be one that will lead you to your next destination,” Kidd said.
Following graduation, Kidd plans to attend Tarleton State University go Agriculture Science and Education.