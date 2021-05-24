BULLARD – Bullard High School’s senior Class of 2021 walked the field at Panther Stadium for the last time as students during their graduation ceremony on Sunday.
Principal Kevin Blain praised the group of 184 seniors and their accomplishments during his opening remarks.
“These seniors have been amazing. They have been great students and leaders on our campus,” he said. “They are the most academically accomplished group we have had come through Bullard High School in a long time.”
Blain also thanked the Class of 2021 for setting the bar so high during a year that was less than normal.
“There is nothing these seniors can’t overcome or accomplish. Thank you for setting the standard of excellence at Bullard High School for years to come,” he said. “I believe our seniors learned quickly to truly appreciate and savor every experience and opportunity given this year. They watched last year’s senior class lose much of their senior year experiences. They handled the craziness of this school year with ease and class.”
Salutatorian Lily Bunger reflected on how far the class had come since their freshman year and how they had much to be proud of in her speech.
“It’s been an interesting four years and as a class we faced challenges, from the mundane 3 a.m. study sessions that were fueled by desperation to a once-in-a-century pandemic. We are so much stronger and resilient than our freshman selves could have ever imagined,” Bunger said. “I like to think that there is some part of our freshman selves that would have been proud of us. The fact that we are sitting here today is a testament to our strength and capability.”
“Today we are here to celebrate everything we have overcome to get to this point. I know it hasn’t all been easy, but we got through it together. Today we celebrate perseverance,” Bunger continued.
Bunger will attend Columbia University in New York to major in history while Valedictorian Katelynn Henics plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania where she will study foreign relations.
The top 10 graduating students include Henics, Bunger, Stella Vaughan, Blake Seib, Rebekah Brasher, Bailey Smith, Cesar Vidal, Libby Eitel, Allison Schultheis, and Kylie Engle.
The commencement, originally scheduled for Saturday evening, was postponed due to inclement weather.