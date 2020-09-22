Brownboro ISD will reopen on Wednesday morning after two days of closures due to an investigation into an odor that sent kids to the hospital during last Friday night's football game.
The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office gave clearance and determined the cause of the odor as sewer gas that was not ventilating properly.
In a letter to families Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Keri Hampton said the fire marshal's investigation concluded that sewer gas was venting outside the theater building but was not filtering high enough or far enough away from the building due to high humidity and lack of wind during the game.
Hampton said this caused the gas to hover at lower levels in certain areas instead of moving through the air.
"Because the drill team and band students had just completed performing and had been sitting closest to this area, they were impacted the most," Hampton said Tuesday.
After the halftime performance at Friday's game, some students began showing signs of illness. At the time, the illnesses were suspected to be the result of a possible gas leak.
Students were treated immediately, but several students had to be taken to the hospital while others were treated on scene and released, Hampton said. She said that all who were taken to the hospital were later released to their homes. It was later determined a gas leak was not the cause of the smell.
Licensed plumbers, HVAC technicians and gas technicians have inspected each campus within the district and determined all facilities are safe for students and staff, Hampton said.
The district extended the height of the vent on the theater building to help prevent any further issues and changed the direction of the vent to point away from the stadium.
"We have also worked closely with our local and county fire department to examine air quality in each of our buildings and they found no issues," Hampton said. "We know this has been an inconvenience to your weekend and weekday schedule and we are so appreciative of your continued support and patience as our district did a thorough investigation and found resolution."