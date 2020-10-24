Hundreds of veterans, active military members, civilians and students gathered outside Brook Hill's American Freedom Museum for the the Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial and Walk of Honor dedication ceremony Saturday morning.
The solemn event began with the presentation of the flag, as well as an opening prayer. Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez, Jr. gave the address to the audience.
"Freedom isn't free," Ramirez proclaimed. "It costs. It's expensive."
Ramirez continued by recounting the stories of the young men he served with, as well as his responsibility towards their families when they lost their lives. One family member of a soldier who lost his life under Ramirez's leadership said, "I want you to know, I'm still going to be sending my boys to you." The moment brought him to tears.
Jan Hommel, director of the American Freedom Museum, said that the The Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial and The Walk of Honor have been a long time in the making.
"We’re just excited that we can be here, mostly to honor and to remember the people that have served and are serving and remember those and their families that lost their lives as well," said Hommel. "Mr. Steve Dement, the founder of the school and also of the museum, began collecting years ago, knowing that he eventually wanted to have a museum on campus. He just felt like students today were not aware of what a rich American heritage they had. So, he wanted to provide an opportunity for students in East Texas to come her and to remind them of what all has gone before them and how proud they can be of their country."
In attendance at the event were state Rep. Matt Schaefer and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, as well as Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick. Both representatives are veterans.
After the event, Schaefer walked up to the memorial plaque to find the name of a friend who he served with in Afghanistan so he could etch the name from the plaque onto a piece of paper.
"There are freedoms that we enjoy every day that we often take for granted," said Schaefer. "I’ve been in a place where they didn’t have the rule of law, they didn’t have the freedom that we have. And I’ve seen the sacrifice, the blood and the sweat that it takes to keep this country going the way it does. And this is worth a Saturday morning. This is worth a whole lot more — to be out here, to honor those who served, and to let the people in our community know that we have to continue to honor service in this country."
Gohmert echoed his fellow Republican's patriotic message.
"It’s an event to recognize and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, so we can have the freedom we do," Gohmert said. "I was never in combat, we weren’t in combat during my four years of active (army) duty, but I’ve had so many friends who have laid down their lives for this country. As soon as we forget that, we’ll be, as Reagan said, 'We’ll be a nation gone under.' We’ve got to remember to thank God for our blessings and thank those who fought so we can keep them."
The memorial and exhibit dedication included flag presentations for each life lost that was represented at the school. The event concluded with a 21-gun salute and "Taps" being played by a solitary bugle from Brook Hill's library balcony.
The final piece of the outdoor exhibit includes a 30-panel Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial. The memorial contains all of the almost 7,000 names.
The “Walk of Honor” consists of a 36-panel sidewalk tribute in a park-like setting with picnic tables and benches for reflection. The exhibit, located on campus at the Brook Hill School in Bullard, is open to the public on Wednesdays and Saturdays.