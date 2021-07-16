Four students graduated from Tyler ISD's Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs Thursday afternoon at the cafeteria surrounded by friends and family.
Administrators, teachers and staff honored the 2021 graduating seniors with a special ceremony to end each students’ academic journey at Tyler ISD.
Javian Terrell Antoline Jean Juste, Solomon Counsel Roach, Dillon Michael Welch and Nicholas Shane Welch each walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Boshears Center is a program within Tyler ISD for students with severe disabilities. Students are ages 3 to 21 and the center supports their individual needs, according to the center’s website.
The class of four were all surprised and excited to see their loved ones and teachers in one room clapping and celebrating as they walked to their chairs in their caps and gowns.
Joined by their teachers, students sat through the ceremony as they heard a welcome from Director of the Boshears Center Brooke Parker, piano melodies from music teacher Melissa Dene, and sang along to the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford gave remarks to the graduating seniors with words of encouragement.
“We hope that you go on to do great things in your lives. We are extremely proud of you and we wish you the very best,” Crawford said.
Tyler ISD Board President Dr. Wade Washmon also addressed students.
“Javian, Solomon, Dillon, Nicholas, we are so excited and proud for you. It is so awesome that you’re graduating and I just want to say that I look forward to seeing what you guys do. And parents, thank you for trusting us, thank you for letting your kids come to Tyler ISD and this great program. It’s one of the coolest programs in the state,” Washmon said.
“We’re so lucky to have your kids and we’re so happy to have them,” Washmon continued, thanking staff for their hearts and service to students. “Graduates, get excited. This is the most exciting class of Boshears graduates."
Faculty and staff at Boshears presented a reflections video that mentioned comedic and caring moments in each of the students’ lives up to the day of their graduation and narrated information of the students’ home lives.
As each student walked off of the stage, they ran toward their loved ones with excitement and greeted them with hugs.
After the ceremony, each student received a gift from Boshears, and family and friends enjoyed desserts.