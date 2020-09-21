Big Sandy ISD is closing all of its campuses for two days to clean after recent COVID-19 cases and using remote learning only for roughly two weeks.
Superintendent Mike Burns said in a letter Monday that the district has 10 active cases of the coronavirus and many other students are in the middle of a quarantine because of close contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"This large number of students who have been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another is making it difficult for our school district to conduct business as usual," Burns said.
Burns said the school will be closed Tuesday for cleaning and disinfecting all areas of each campus and on Wednesday staff will return to prepare for remote learning through Oct. 5.
Students will not be expected to log in to online classes on Tuesday or Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the district will provide Google Chromebooks to all students who need one. Devices can be picked up from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the high school gym.
All extracurricular activities will be canceled until the week of Oct. 5. Homecoming and senior night will be rescheduled for the game against Linden Kildare on Oct. 23. The district will try to make up for all missed volleyball games when students return to campus in October.
"This decision did not come easy for me. Our administrators and I agonized over closing our school to in-person learning," Burns said in the letter. "Still, under the current circumstances, I believe it is the right choice for our community at this time. The first month of instruction went almost perfect for all of us in Big Sandy, and it is my hope that by taking a break from in-person instruction and allowing the virus to run its course with our students and staff, that we will be able to return to how things were through most of August and early September."