More than 100 friends and patrons contributed a total of $10,000 to honor a late artist, Marty Zewick, who friends say was a champion of the arts and was one of the founders of the Edom Art Festival and the Edom craft community.
The $10,000 will serve as an award to assist a visual artist who has demonstrated consistent, creative ability and is serious about a professional art career. Applications for the Marty Zewick Artist Award are now open and the deadline for submission is Aug. 31.
Zewick was a life-long creator and intimately knew the struggles of establishing and sustaining an art practice. She died on May 28, 2020.
Ruthann Askew, chair of the Marty Zewick Artist Award Project, said in a way, she hopes the mission of the award honors Zewick and her love of art, and that it could provide a form of consolation to the husband she left behind, Zeke.
“She was really a champion of arts, no matter what,” Askew said of Zewick, adding she was very instrumental in the founding of the Edom Art Festival, which has been organized by artists for the past 49 years.
Before applying, applicants must meet the following criteria: reside in the upper east side of Texas (also known as an area with the 75 zip code), must have demonstrated creative ability with defined and finished work, must be serious about a professional career in the arts, and must be able to attend the Edom Art Festival on Oct. 8 to 10. The artist must be present from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days, and must sell their work or simply display it while there, as they will be granted a booth at the festival.
Applicants submit five high-resolution jpeg images of their artwork and one reference letter from a teacher or professional artist.
The winner of the honorary award will be announced on Sept. 17, and they will receive their award and check at the artists’ dinner at the festival on Oct. 9.
The winner may be one who is just starting their career or that is more established but held back from the pandemic this past year or other challenges and needs a helping hand to get back on track.
“We hope it honors her in the long-term commitment to art she had, demonstrated by the years and years of commitment she had, and the struggle that she in appreciation in the hard work it takes to establish and sustain an art practice," Askew said. "We tie that into, hopefully, someone who has that similar feeling about the art and wanting to make that long-term commitment to art."
Askew said it’s important the artist selected should have big impacts in their communities or in the upper east side of Texas. The monetary intent of the award is to boost the artist to a more secure level of professionalism.
“We don’t have an age limit on it. It doesn’t have to be a high school student or a college student," Askew said. "It’s important they are committed to their art future and their artwork. We would love to have an artist that really can impact the education of art in their community and bring that value of art to the level of the community so they can really see it, that’s what this is all about."
Qualifying artists’ works can include photography, painting, drawing, paper or mixed media, calligraphy, pottery, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, floral and metal works.
While the bigger goal of the award project was to honor Zewick, Askew revealed the initial goal was $5,000, but Zewick’s community of friends and patrons have gone above and beyond in honor of Zewick and contributed to a total of $10,000.
“She was a leader in art and instilled in everyone, whether they were her friends or patrons, the love of art. I really think that’s what it’s all about, her love for art and her expression to us. That’s what we got out of her. Her patrons loved her for that, and respected and admired her,” Askew said.
The Marty Zewick Artist Award is a one-time opportunity and a project of the local nonprofit, Van Zandt Arts & Cultural District Foundation. Artists can find qualifications and the application on the organization's website at vanzandtacd.com/marty-award.