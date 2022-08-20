With classes starting Monday at Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler, students have filled the campuses — some preparing for what is a new chapter in their lives.
Lauren Mize, a TJC freshman, said Friday that she was a little nervous about starting college and moving into her dorm at Crossroads Hall. It's is a big change, she added.
Mize said she looks forward to the opportunity to meet new people and learn. She said a dorm is a great place to begin making friendships and college connections.
Mize said added that she a love of animals that began when she was a child, and she plans to study to become a vet tech.
UT Tyler freshmen Rori Jones and Alivia Turner also said they are looking forward to on-campus living at Liberty Landing Apartments. The students aren't from the Tyler area and said living with each other along with two other women has made the transition easier.
“Getting to know roommates definitely helps,” Jones said. “I was worried I wasn't going to have anything to do, but now since we’re with four people, it's an opportunity to make friends.”
Both women are a part of the Spirit Squad at UT Tyler. Jones is on the cheer team, and Turner dances.
They agreed the one thing they are looking forward to the most this year are the football games. Jones said being able not only to watch but also be involved in the games is special and exciting.
Jones will be studying nursing.
“I wanted to do nursing because I like helping people, and I want to make a difference in people's lives,” she said.
Turner said she is studying psychology. She said this area appealed to her because she likes to help people and wants to better understand why people react the way they do to things.