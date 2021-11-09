With flu season underway and the COVID-19 pandemic, Arp ISD is aiming to promote health by offering free smart thermometers for families of students and staff.
Arp ISD was recently awarded participation in the FLUency SMART thermometer program through Kinsa, a national health program that uses smart thermometers to reduce the spread of illness and prevent outbreaks in schools.
The Kinsa smart thermometer sets individual profiles for students and family members, personalized guidance recommendations to assist in feeling better, keeping records of a health timeline, medication reminders, COVID-19 support and knowledge of nearby illnesses on the rise.
The program is currently available for students and staff attending Arp Elementary and Arp Junior High, providing one free smart thermometer per family.
Shelby Brown, Arp ISD Registered Nurse, said her goal with this program is to offer students a tool that can help their health. She said students often say they don’t have a thermometer at home.
“I have kids come to school and say sometimes ‘I don’t have a thermometer at home but my mom sent me, can you check my temperature and let her know?’ So I thought in this situation maybe we could get it out to more of those families who don’t have a thermometer at home," Brown said.
Parents and staff can download the Kinsa app on Google Play or the Apple App Store to create an account, join the Arp school option, then fill out an order form.
Brown said the next thermometer shipment is Nov. 29 and families can sign up until Nov. 28. Families can also sign up from Nov. 29 to Jan. 9 for the Jan. 10 shipping date.
The thermometer shipments are set to arrive at the Arp ISD campus and will be distributed to the student or staff member who ordered it.
For questions or more information, contact Brown at 903-859-4936.