In honor of Veterans Day, all three Arp ISD campuses prepared a program showing respect and remembrance for all who have served.
Under the direction of Emily Ortiz, Arp Elementary School students sang "This Land is Your Land" by Woody Guthrie and "You're a Grand Old Flag" by George M. Cohan.
With guidance from principal Jason Shieldes, Arp Junior High students raised a United States flag at a flag pole and recited the "Pledge of Allegiance." Then eighth-grader Elizabeth Lee recited Roger Robicheau's poem, "They Keep Us Free."
The Arp High School program, directed by principal Mike Miller and band director Chris Cook, consisted of a concert by the Tiger Pride Band as well as the reading of two historic excerpts. Their performance included "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Francis Scott Key, "Amazing Grace & God Bless America Medley" by Newton & Berlin, "Service Song Medley" by Charles Zimmermann, John Philip Sousa, Jacques Offenbach and Robert MacArthur Crawford and "Taps" By Daniel Butterfield.
Junior Landry Barry read "The Origins of Veterans Day" as it is chronicled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Sophomore Kaitlyn Williams read multiple portions of "The History of Taps" from an article written by U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Jari Villanueva.