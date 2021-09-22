More than 100 dads, older brothers, uncles, grandpas and other father figures visited Arp Elementary on Tuesday evening — not just for a pizza party, but to learn about a program with a goal of increasing students' male role models.
Tuesday's festivities served as a kick-off for the national mentoring and community engagement program, WATCH D.O.G.S (Dads of Great Students), coming to Arp Elementary.
Monica Johnson, a counselor at Arp Elementary, is leading the efforts of introducing the program to the campus. WATCH D.O.G.S has been around since 1998 in over 6,800 schools.
Johnson and other faculty members were surprised yet thrilled to see the "full house" of father figures and their kids fill the school's cafetorium.
"It's almost overwhelming because it's such a wonderful response. It's a good overwhelming," she said.
Through WATCH D.O.G.S., male role models volunteer at the elementary campus and they start off in the morning in their child’s class. The volunteer will get to spend at least two full class periods in their child or children’s classroom.
Some of the activities for the volunteering father figure would be helping as a crossing guard, car/bus rider facilitator, hallway monitor, library assistant, lunchroom helper, classroom and homework tutor, or playground/gymnasium coach.
"Having positive male role models benefits the students educationally and just as a role model in general," Johnson said. "It's exciting to see these dads with their kids."
At Arp Elementary School, only two men are full-time teachers or aides out of 57 faculty members.
Jon Taylor, whose daughter is an Arp Elementary fourth-grader, was one of the dads who came to find out about WATCH D.O.G.S. He's often involved with several of his daughter's school activities.
"I'm involved in whatever my kid needs me to be involved in. We as parents are ultimately responsible for the raising of our kids. They're away from us seven or eight hours (at school)," Taylor said. "We need to have an understanding of what the school is teaching our kids."
While waiting to learn more about WATCH D.O.G.S., Taylor said having male role models is extremely important for kids both at home and in school.
"It takes a village too. We need more male involvement," he said.
At the event, the father figures heard a presentation about what the program entails. Administrators also had a large calendar for interested attendees to select what day they wanted to volunteer.
Johnson noted the dads coming to the pizza party with their kids was a great benefit within itself.
"They're having a time to connect with their kid, which is also impactful to the kids," she said.